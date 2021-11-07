J&K: Policeman shot dead by militants in Srinagar

Terrorists shot and killed a police officer in the city's Batamaloo district on Sunday. They recognised him as Constable Tausif Ahmad. Terrorists attacked JKP Constable Tausif Ahmad near his home in SD Colony, Batamaloo, at 8 pm. They went on to say that the officer, 29, was severely injured on the back of his head and was transferred to the SMHS hospital, where medics confirmed him dead. According to officials, the area has been blocked off, and a manhunt has been initiated to apprehend the perpetrators.

The event comes amid a recent wave of extremist attacks on civilians and police officers.

Meanwhile, the attack was denounced by the National Conference. Taking to Twitter, the party stated that they "unequivocally condemn the vicious and despicable attack on a 29-year-old police officer in Batmaloo, Srinagar, which resulted in his death."

The recent month has been difficult for security forces and police in Jammu & Kashmir, with the Union Territory seeing many encounters, civilian killings, and security personnel deaths. Between October 11 and October 16, nine Army servicemen were killed in gunfights with insurgents in the Poonch-Mendhar region. Four non-local labourers were slain on October 16 and 17, contributing to the rampage of civilian homicides.