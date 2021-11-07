  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    J&K: Policeman shot dead by militants in Srinagar

    The incident comes amid a recent wave of extremist attacks on civilians and police officers.
     

    Jammu Kashmir Policeman shot dead by militants in Srinagar gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Jammu, First Published Nov 7, 2021, 9:14 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Terrorists shot and killed a police officer in the city's Batamaloo district on Sunday. They recognised him as Constable Tausif Ahmad. Terrorists attacked JKP Constable Tausif Ahmad near his home in SD Colony, Batamaloo, at 8 pm. They went on to say that the officer, 29, was severely injured on the back of his head and was transferred to the SMHS hospital, where medics confirmed him dead. According to officials, the area has been blocked off, and a manhunt has been initiated to apprehend the perpetrators.
    The event comes amid a recent wave of extremist attacks on civilians and police officers.

    Meanwhile, the attack was denounced by the National Conference. Taking to Twitter, the party stated that they "unequivocally condemn the vicious and despicable attack on a 29-year-old police officer in Batmaloo, Srinagar, which resulted in his death."

    The recent month has been difficult for security forces and police in Jammu & Kashmir, with the Union Territory seeing many encounters, civilian killings, and security personnel deaths. Between October 11 and October 16, nine Army servicemen were killed in gunfights with insurgents in the Poonch-Mendhar region. Four non-local labourers were slain on October 16 and 17, contributing to the rampage of civilian homicides.

    Last Updated Nov 7, 2021, 9:14 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Rafale kickback claim Mediapart ED CBI evidence 7.5 million Euro bribe paid by Dassault

    Rafale kickback claim: Report says ED, CBI have evidence of 7.5 million Euro bribe paid to Sushen Gupta

    Video Icon
    Uphaar cinema fire tragedy: Delhi courts sentences Ansal brothers to 7-year jail term for evidence tampering-dnm

    Uphaar cinema fire tragedy: Delhi courts sentences Ansal brothers to 7-year jail term for evidence tampering

    Video Icon
    BJP MP Manoj Tiwari takes boat ride in toxic foam-covered Yamuna, slams Delhi government-dnm

    BJP MP Manoj Tiwari takes boat ride in toxic foam-covered Yamuna, slams Delhi government

    Video Icon
    Lakhimpur Kheri violence: SC recommends ex-HC Judge for monitoring of UP SIT probe, not happy with probe pace-dnm

    Lakhimpur Kheri violence: SC recommends ex-HC Judge for monitoring of UP SIT probe, not happy with probe pace

    Video Icon
    Nawab Malik targets Sameer Wankhede with proof asks your sister in law involved in drug case gcw

    Nawab Malik Vs Sameer Wankhede: Row over drugs case of NCB officer's sister-in-law

    Video Icon

    Recent Stories

    Entrepreneur and photographer Gautam Kulkarni on how traveling played a major role throughout his journey-vpn

    Entrepreneur and photographer Gautam Kulkarni on how traveling played a major role throughout his journey

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu government orders construction of Karunanidhi memorial at Marina Beach in Chennai-dnm

    Tamil Nadu government orders construction of Karunanidhi memorial at Marina Beach in Chennai

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Not Virat Kohli, but Rohit Sharma to captain India vs Namibia? Sanjay Manjrekar comments-ayh

    T20 World Cup 2021: Not Virat Kohli, but Rohit Sharma to captain India vs Namibia? Sanjay Manjrekar comments

    Video Icon
    UGC to translate its existing English literature material into Indian languages gcw

    UGC to translate its existing English literature material into Indian languages

    Video Icon
    Twitter adds new search tool to help users find specific tweets from particular profile gcw

    Twitter adds new search tool to help users find specific tweets from particular profile

    Video Icon

    Recent Videos

    Ole Gunnar Solskjaer out, Brendon Rodgers in? Manchester United's future hangs in the balance of its manager-ayh

    Ole Gunnar Solskjaer out, Brendon Rodgers in? Manchester United's future hangs in the balance of its manager

    Video Icon
    Chennai rains: Orange alert in Chennai; flash flood warning issued; CM Stalin urges people to stay indoors-dnm

    Chennai rains: Orange alert in Chennai; flash flood warning issued; CM Stalin urges people to stay indoors

    Video Icon
    us military report on india china faceoff line of actual control pla operational tactical experience

    LAC faceoff gave China operational, tactical experience: US military report

    Video Icon
    NASA to launch first asteroid-bashing DART as trailblazing planetary defense mission-dnm

    NASA to launch first asteroid-bashing DART as trailblazing planetary defense mission

    Video Icon
    NASA Ice-Mining Lunar Mission in 2022 to find resources on Moon-dnm

    NASA’s Ice-Mining Lunar Mission in 2022 to find resources on Moon

    Video Icon