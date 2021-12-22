  • Facebook
    Jammu-Kashmir: Civilian shot at by terrorists in Eidgah Srinagar, shifted to hospital

    The injured victim has been identified as Rouf Ahmad Khan. According to reports, Khan has been shifted to a hospital where doctors are attending to him.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Srinagar, First Published Dec 22, 2021, 6:45 PM IST
    Srinagar: A civilian was shot at and injured by unknown terrorists at the Eidgah area of Srinagar city on Wednesday evening. The injured victim has been identified as Rouf Ahmad Khan. According to reports, Khan has been shifted to a hospital where doctors are attending to him.

    (This is a developing story and will be updated with more details.)

