    J-K: Terrorist eliminated in encounter with security forces in Poonch district

    The operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists opened fire on the forces, who retaliated, killing one of the ultras, the officials said.
     

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Srinagar, First Published Dec 14, 2021, 10:39 AM IST
    A terrorist has been gunned down in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Tuesday. A terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Tuesday, officials said. The security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Surankote area of Poonch after inputs were received about the presence of terrorists there, they said.

    The operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists opened fire on the forces, who retaliated, killing one of the ultras, the officials said.

    The gun battle was going on at the time of filing the report and further details are awaited. An Army official said the body of the slain terrorist is yet to be retrieved from the encounter site.

    More details are awaited.

     

    Last Updated Dec 14, 2021, 10:39 AM IST
