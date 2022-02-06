  • Facebook
    J-K: BSF neutralises 3 Pakistani drug smugglers in Samba sector, recovers narcotics worth Rs 180 crore

    Thirty-six kilograms of narcotics were recovered from them. Sources said that a BSF patrol team saw the intruders along the international border and shot at them.

    Samba, First Published Feb 6, 2022, 11:55 AM IST
    Border Security Force (BSF) personnel early on Sunday eliminated three Pakistani smugglers at the international border in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba sector after they were allegedly trying to smuggle drugs.

    The BSF in a press statement said, “In the early hours of Feb 6, the alert troops of BSF Jammu neutralized 3 Pak smugglers who were trying to smuggle Narcotics through Samba International border and recovered 36 Packets (Approx 36 Kgs) of Narcotics, likely to be Heroin and thwarted a big smuggling attempt. The search of the area is in progress. Details Follows.”

    As per a PTI report, the BSF spotted the movement of the smugglers at around 2:30 am. The three smugglers were killed in subsequent firing, Deputy Inspector General of BSF, SPS Sandhu was quoted as saying. Drugs, suspected to be heroin, were recovered from the scene.

    Gurdaspur Senior Superintendent of Police, Nanak Singh, told PTI over the phone that 47 kg of heroin, two pistols, some live ammunition and seven packets of opium had been recovered.

    The search operation in the area was in progress when last reports came in, the officer said.

