    ‘It’s going to be a Good Friday’: Karnataka Health Minister hints at lifting COVID-19 curbs, weekend curfew

    Karnataka on Thursday registered 47,754 new Covid-19 cases and 29 deaths. The positivity rate in the state stood at 18.48 per cent.

    It s going to be a Good Friday: Karnataka Health Minister hints at lifting COVID-19 curbs, weekend curfew-dnm
    Team Newsable
    Bengaluru, First Published Jan 21, 2022, 2:56 PM IST
    Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Friday clearly hinted at lifting of weekend and night curfews in the state. “It is going to be a Good Friday,” he told reporters.

    “There are no admissions in ICU’s and ventilators due to Covid. It is clinically a good sign. The fatality rate has remained at five per cent only. The death rate is very low,” he added.

    “Though the number of Covid cases are rising, along with it, one has to consider the recoveries and discharge rate in the last two days. In another two-three days, there will be the same number of recoveries as positive cases,” he said.

    “The restrictions are imposed and strict decisions are taken to check the load on hospitals. The impact of weekend curfew will be analysed in the meeting,” he said.

    “Earlier, the Covid patients took a minimum two weeks to month-long duration to recover. In this third wave the patients are recovering in five days. Some are getting better in three days. The patients are not getting admitted to ICU, he explained.

    The infection is found in the upper respiratory tract and there are no complications. The third wave peak will come by the end of January and in the midweek of February. “Our government will take a decision which will protect both life and livelihood,” he underlined.

    Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had hinted that Covid-19 restrictions may be eased in the state soon. “The number of Covid-19 cases has increased, but there is not much load on hospitals. We need to concentrate on improving out-patient department (OPD) facilities. All this will be discussed with the expert committee,” CM Bommai had told reporters.

    Karnataka on Thursday registered 47,754 new Covid-19 cases and 29 deaths. The positivity rate in the state stood at 18.48 per cent. The capital Bengaluru alone recorded 30,540 fresh coronavirus infections along with eight deaths. The total number of active cases in the state is 2,93,231, of which Bengaluru accounts to over 2,00,000.

