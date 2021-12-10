  • Facebook
    Indian Covid vaccination certificate recognised by 108 countries for travel: Govt

    Persons inoculated with such vaccines, which are listed under the WHO- EUL, are deemed to be protected by authorities of many countries and allowed to travel internationally, Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar said.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 10, 2021, 4:04 PM IST
    The Union Ministry of Health on Friday said as many as 108 countries currently recognise India's Covid-19 vaccination certificate for travel purposes. Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar informed Lok Sabha on Friday, haring data available as on December 6.

    “The World Health Organization's Emergency Use Listing (EUL) assists interested UN procurement agencies, member states and countries in determining acceptability of using specific vaccines, based on an essential set of available data on quality, safety, efficacy and performance," said Pawar said in a written reply.

    “The aim is to expedite the availability of these products to people affected by a public health emergency, and it allows countries to expedite their own regulatory approval to import and administer Covid-19 vaccines," she added.

    Persons inoculated with such vaccines, which are listed under the WHO- EUL, are deemed to be protected by authorities of many countries and allowed to travel internationally, Pawar said.

    "However, not all countries require COVID-19 vaccination for travel. India also does not, at present, require COVID-19 vaccination for travel. Among the countries, which do have such requirements, as on 6th December 2021, a total of 108 countries recognise the Indian vaccination certificate for travel purpose,” she said in the written reply.

    This development comes when as Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya said earlier in the day that 86% of India's eligible population has received the first dose of the Covid vaccine.

    Last Updated Dec 10, 2021, 4:04 PM IST
