    ‘India’s vaccination programme one of world's most successful’, Centre rubbishes media reports

    “India’s national COVID-19 Vaccination programme has been one of the most successful and largest vaccination programmes compared with the many developed western nations with significantly low population base to vaccinate,” the Union Health Ministry statement said.

    New Delhi, First Published Jan 2, 2022, 7:20 PM IST
    The Centre on Sunday rubbished media reports claiming that India has missed its vaccination target. The Union Health Ministry said India’s vaccination programme against Covid-19 has been one of the most successful and largest in the world.

    “In a recently published news article by a reputed international news agency, it has been claimed that India has missed its vaccination target. This is misleading and does not represent the complete picture,” Union Health Ministry said in an official statement.

    “India’s national COVID-19 Vaccination programme has been one of the most successful and largest vaccination programmes compared with the many developed western nations with significantly low population base to vaccinate,” the statement further read.

    “Since the start of the National COVID vaccination drive on 16th January, 2021 India has administered over 90% of 1st dose and 65% of 2nd dose to its eligible citizens. In the drive, India has achieved several milestones unprecedented in the world, including administering over 100 crore doses in less the 9 months, administering 2.51 crore doses in a single day and administering 1 crore doses per day on several occasions,” it added.

    “Compared with other developed nations, India has done a better job in administering Covid vaccination to its eligible adult citizen of 93.7 crore (as per the RGI (Registrar General of India)) across all its states and UTs (union territories),” it underlined.

    "In case of first dose coverage to the eligible population, the US has covered only 73.2 per cent of its population, the UK has covered 75.9 per cent of its population, France has covered 78.3 per cent of its population and Spain has covered 84.7 per cent of its population, the ministry said. India has already covered 90 per cent of its eligible population with first dose of vaccine against COVID-19, it said in the statement.

    Similarly, for the 2nd dose of vaccines, the USA has covered only 61.5% of its population, the UK has covered 69.5%of its population, France has covered 73.2% of its population, and Spain has covered 81% of its population. While India has covered over 65% of the eligible population with 2nd dose of vaccine against COVID-19.

    Over 11 states and UTs have already achieved 100 percent first dose vaccination coverage, while three states and UTs have already achieved 100 per cent full vaccination against COVID-19 (both first and second dose), it said. Many states and UTs are soon expected to achieve 100 per cent vaccination very quickly, the statement added.

    A nation-wide COVID-19 vaccination campaign ‘Har Ghar Dastak’ campaign was implemented from 3rd Nov 2021 which includes mobilization, awareness, vaccination campaign through reaching out to all missed out and dropped out eligible beneficiaries through House to House visit. This has also resulted in an increase of 1st dose coverage by 11.6% since introduction of the campaign. While the 2nd dose coverage increased by 28.9% in the same period.

    Last Updated Jan 2, 2022, 7:20 PM IST
