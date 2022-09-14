India tells US: Concerned over $450 million in F-16 fighter support to Pakistan

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh took to Twitter on Wednesday to say, "I conveyed India's concern at the recent US decision to provide sustenance package for Pakistan's F-16 fleet. Look forward to continuing dialogue with US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin to further consolidate India-US partnership."

India has conveyed its displeasure to the United States about the JoeBiden administration's decision to provide $450 million in F-16 fighter support to Pakistan.

Rajnath held a telephonic conversation with the US Secretary of Defence, Lloyd Austin. While rolling out the package, the United States had clarified that this added no new capability and did not involve the transfer of weapons. The Biden administration had said that the package was intended to boost Islamabad's ability to conduct anti-terrorism operations and that it will not alter the regional military balance.

India has already voiced its concern about one of the largest American defence assistance given to Pakistan in the last four years. Former US President Donald Trump had in 2018 blocked $200 million in aid for Pakistan to fight terrorism on the grounds that Islamabad had failed to curb the terror network on its soil.

Rejecting Indian concerns, Washington had said that the F-16 fleet would allow the country to support counterterrorism operations and that the programme was an important part of a broader US-Pakistan bilateral relationship.

A day ago, State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said that Pakistan is an important partner in counterterrorism. He further stated that Washington provides lifecycle maintenance and sustainment packages for US-origin platforms as part of its longstanding policy.

While stating that the proposed sale will sustain Pakistan's capability to meet current and future counterterrorism threats by maintaining the F-16 fleet, Price said that Washington expected Islamabad to take sustained action against all terrorist groups.