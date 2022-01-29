  • Facebook
    India in 4th batch sends 3 tonnes of medical assistance to Afghanistan

    Prior to this, India has supplied three shipments of medical assistance, consisting of 500,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine and essential life-saving medicines to Afghanistan that was handed over to the WHO and Kabul’s India Gandhi Children Hospital.

    India in 4th batch sends 3 tonnes of medical assistance to Afghanistan
    Under humanitarian aid to the war-torn country, India has supplied three tonnes of medicines to Afghanistan as part of its fourth batch of medical assistance, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Saturday.

    In a statement, the MEA said India stands committed to continuing its special relationship with the people of Afghanistan and providing humanitarian assistance.

    “As part of our ongoing humanitarian assistance, India supplied the fourth batch of medical assistance consisting of 3 tonnes of essential life-saving medicines to Afghanistan. The same was handed over to the Indira Gandhi Hospital, Kabul,” the MEA said in a statement on Saturday.

    Prior to this, India has supplied three shipments of medical assistance, consisting of 500,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine and essential life-saving medicines to Afghanistan that was handed over to the WHO and Kabul’s India Gandhi Children Hospital.

    “We had already supplied three shipments of medical assistance, consisting of 500,000 doses of COVID vaccine and essential life-saving medicines to Afghanistan. The same was handed over to the WHO and India Gandhi Children Hospital, Kabul,” the statement added.

    The Ministry also informed that in the coming weeks India would be supplying more batches of humanitarian assistance consisting of medicines and foodgrains for the people of Afghanistan.

    India has been concerned over the recent developments in Afghanistan.

    It hosted a regional dialogue on Afghanistan on November 10 last year that was attended by NSAs of Russia, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

    India, earlier on January 7, had delivered two tonnes of life-saving medicines to Afghanistan on Friday as part of humanitarian aid to the war-torn country.

    On January 1, India had supplied five lakh doses of anti-Covid vaccine Covaxin to Afghanistan and had announced that an equal number of jabs will be sent in the coming weeks.

    In December also, India sent 1.6 metric tonnes of life-saving medicines to Afghanistan.

    Last Updated Jan 29, 2022, 6:35 PM IST
