How should India deal with future conflicts? Rajnath Singh explains

Rajnath Singh was addressing the Army Commanders' Conference, which began on April 17 in a hybrid format.

The minister said: "Unconventional and asymmetric warfare, including hybrid war, will be part of the future conventional wars. Cyber, information, communication, trade and finance have all become an inseparable part of future conflicts. This necessitates that Armed Forces will have to keep all these facets in consideration while planning and formulating strategies."

India-China border standoff

On the prevailing situation along the northern borders, Rajnath said he has full confidence in the Army for any contingency though, the ongoing talks for peaceful resolution will continue and disengagement and de-escalation are the best way forward.

Expressing his gratitude, he remarked: "It is our 'Whole of Government' approach to ensure availability of best weapons, equipment and clothing to our troops braving extreme weather and hostile forces to defend our territorial integrity”.

He also appreciated the BRO for their efforts that have led to the incomparable improvement of road communication in the borders both Western and Northern, while working under difficult conditions.

On Pakistan

Appreciating the force’s response to cross-border terrorism, the minister stated that the proxy war by the adversary still continues along the western borders.

"I compliment the excellent synergy between the CAPF/ Police forces and the Army in tackling the menace of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. The synergised operations in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir are contributing to increased stability and peace in the region and the same should continue, and for this, I again compliment the Indian Army," Rajnath said.

Military diplomacy

The defence minister complimented the significant contributions made by the Army in military diplomacy to further our national security interests by creating sustainable cooperative relationships with foreign Armies.

He also applauded the force for its effort in providing Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief missions post-earthquake in Turkey during ‘Operation Dost’.

On the occasion, he also released the second edition of Indian Army UN Journal titled ‘Blue Helmet Odessey- Changing Contours of Peacekeeping Operations in the 20th Century” which is a compilation of inputs from missions and perspectives by senior military leadership and diplomats and a commemorative postal stamp on the occasion of 75 years of Indian Army.