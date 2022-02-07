Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya unveils Indradhanush 4.0 for children, pregnant women

On the occasion, the Health Minister said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants the vaccination coverage to be 90 per cent. States and the Centre have to put collective efforts into it.”

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday launched the Intensified Mission Indradhanush 4.0 which aims to protect children and pregnant women of the country from life-threatening diseases.

“Launched the 4.0 version of Narendra Modi introduced Indradhanush Mission aimed to save children and pregnant mothers from serious diseases in the country. This will give a boost to the vaccination coverage in the country,” Mansukh Mandaviya said.

On the occasion, the Health Minister said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants the vaccination coverage to be 90 per cent. States and the Centre have to put collective efforts into it.”

He urged people to vaccinate the newborns to protect them from polio and other diseases and secure their future. “One drop of polio can save a life,” he added.

Intensified Mission Indradhanush 4.0 will have three rounds and will be conducted in 416 districts (including 75 districts identified for Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav) across 33 States/UTs in the country. In the first round (Feb-April 2022), 11 states will conduct IMI 4.0. These are Assam, Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Jammu & Kashmir, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tripura and Chhattisgarh. The others (22 states) will conduct the rounds from April to May 2022. These states/UTs include Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha, Bihar, Puducherry, Delhi, Punjab, Goa, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Telangana, Jharkhand, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, A & N Islands.

Under Mission Indradhanush, all vaccines under Universal Immunization Program (UIP) are provided as per National Immunization Schedule. Mission Indradhansuh was also identified as one of the flagship schemes under Gram Swaraj Abhiyan (16,850 villages across 541 districts) and Extended Gram Swaraj Abhiyan (48,929 villages across 112 aspirational districts).

Around 701 districts across the country are covered under the mission and 3.86 crore children have been vaccinated until 2021. Also, more than 97 lakh pregnant women have also been immunised under the mission as of December 2021.

India on Sunday, February 7, reported 83,876 fresh coronavirus infections, with 1,99,054 recoveries and 895 deaths in the last 24 hours. The daily positivity rate now stands at 7.25%. The number of active cases has further declined to 11,08,938. To date, the country has administered 1,69,68,11,648 COVID vaccine doses under the nationwide vaccination drive.