Haryana government shuts down schools in Gurgaon, Faridabad, Sonepat, Jhajjar due to air pollution

Also, all schools in Delhi have been closed from today, December 3 till further orders, due to current air pollution levels in the city, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Thursday.

New Delhi: In view of the deteriorating air quality in NCT of Delhi and NCR, the Haryana Government on Friday ordered the closure of all schools in the four districts neighbouring Delhi — Gurgaon, Faridabad, Sonepat and Jhajjar with immediate effect until further orders. The instruction was conveyed via an order issued by the additional chief secretary of Haryana’s Environment and Climate Change Department.

“All schools in the four NCR districts of Haryana adjoining NCT of Delhi, i.e., Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonepat and Jhajjar, shall remain closed till further orders,” a statement of the Department of Environment and Climate Change, Haryana, said.

The order, issued by the additional chief secretary of Haryana's Environment and Climate Change Department dated December 2, has also completely banned construction activities, except "non-polluting activities" such as plumbing, interior decoration, electrical work and carpentry, besides those exclusively permitted by the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and adjoining areas. These curbs shall be strictly implemented in all 14 NCR districts of Haryana until further orders, it said.

“There shall be a complete ban on operation of all the diesel generator sets, except for emergency purposes, in 14 NCR districts of Haryana till the weather conditions improve. The power department shall take all necessary and urgent steps to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply in NCR districts of Haryana to avoid use of DG sets by any consumer, even in case of emergency,” the order read.

Schools had earlier been shut in Gurgaon, Faridabad, Sonepat and Jhajjar from November 14-17 owing to air pollution in the Delhi-NCR region. On November 17, CAQM had further extended the closure.

The decision to close schools is in response to the Supreme Court direction to take action on air pollution. The Supreme Court, on Thursday, gave a 24-hour ultimatum to centre, Delhi and other neighbouring states to take action to control pollution in the National Capital Region.

