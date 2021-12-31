Haryana Chief Minister says Namaz should not become a show of strength

Manohar Lal Khattar further added people are free to worship and pray, but it should be at specified places

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Thursday while interacting with the members of the Indian Women's Press Corps, said Namaz should not become a show of strength.

The Haryana Chief Minister said, "It is inappropriate to hold prayers in public places. Namaz should remain namaz and not become a show of strength." Khattar commented on Namaz coming amid Hindu groups trying to prevent Muslim prayer in certain public places in Gurgaon.

He further added people are free to worship and pray, but it should be at specified places. "And if there are any differences over it, people from different faiths can approach the local administration to mediate."

On questioning regarding the incident when the Christmas celebration was interrupted in Pataudi in the state by some right-wing youth, he said it's "unfortunate." Khattar said, "It is an unfortunate incident. There is no reason to support such incidents. It is not right to interrupt any such function."

Khattar also commented on farmers' protest, he said there is a need to differentiate between those who initiated the protest and those who supported it, as there were people with political ambitions behind it.

Khattar said, "Those who initiated the protests call themselves ‘kisan netas', but they have political ambitions. Like Gurnam Singh Chaduni, who has fought elections, this time also he advocated that farmers fight polls."

