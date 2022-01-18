  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Goa Election 2022: Turncoat Michael Lobo to contest from Calangute as Congress releases 3rd list of candidates

    As per the list, former state minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) turncoat Michael Lobo will contest from the Calangute seat.
     

    Goa Election 2022: Turncoat Michael Lobo to contest from Calangute as Congress releases 3rd list of candidates-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Panaji, First Published Jan 18, 2022, 4:04 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The Congress on Tuesday announced the third list of candidates for the Goa Assembly elections, with Michael Lobo, former state minister who recently quit the BJP to join the party, fielded from Calangute.

    Around a week before the Assembly elections were notified, Lobo, a strongman from North Goa, had left the BJP and joined the Congress, along with his wife Delilah.

    “The voters told me that the BJP is no more a party of the common people. The Congress is working for the common people. It will return to power with more than 25 seats,” Lobo had said.

    The Congress has named eight candidates other than Lobo; they are:

    Candidate Name

    Constituency

    Meghashayam Raut

    Bicholim

    Vikas Prabhudessai

    Porvorim

    Aman Lotliker

    Tivim

    Lavu Mamlekar

    Marcaim

    Janardan Bhandari

    Canacona

    Prasad Gaonkar

    Sanguem

    Dharamesh Saglani

    Sanquelim

    Anthony L Fernandes

    St Andre

    Last month, even before the Election Commission announced the schedule for the elections in five states, the party had released its first list of eight candidates for Goa Assembly polls. It fielded former Chief Minister Digambar Kamat from the Margao constituency and Sudhir Kanolkar from the Mapusa assembly seat.

    The Congress has fielded Tony Rodrigues from Taleigao Assembly seat and Rajesh Verenkar from the Ponda constituency. The other candidates are Sankalp Amonkar from Marmugao, Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco from Curtorim, Yuri Alemao from Cuncolim assembly constituency and Altone D’Costa has been fielded from Quepem seat.

    The Election Commission (EC) of India on January 8 announced the legislative Assembly election schedule for five states – Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur. The Assembly election in Goa will take place on February 14. The result will be out on March 10.

    Last Updated Jan 18, 2022, 4:06 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    UP Election 2022: Azad Samaj Party to contest solo after ruling out alliance with SP; talks on with Congress-dnm

    UP Election 2022: Azad Samaj Party to contest solo after ruling out alliance with SP; talks on with Congress

    Republic Day 2022: Rajpath parade timings schedule highlights tableau and drone swarming

    Republic Day 2022: 8000-cap on parade audience, 21 tableaux, drone swarming over Rajpath

    Bombay HC commutes death penalty awarded to Kolhapur sisters convicted for killing 9 children-dnm

    Bombay HC commutes death penalty awarded to Kolhapur sisters convicted for killing 9 children

    Abu Dhabi airport drone attack: Identity of Indians killed in UAE established, work on for repatriating bodies-dnm

    Abu Dhabi airport drone attack: Identity of Indians killed in UAE established, work on for repatriating bodies

    PM Modi incarnation of God like Lord Ram and Lord Krishna, ridding country of corruption: MP minister-dnm

    PM Modi incarnation of God like Lord Ram and Lord Krishna, ridding country of corruption: MP minister

    Recent Stories

    UP Election 2022: Azad Samaj Party to contest solo after ruling out alliance with SP; talks on with Congress-dnm

    UP Election 2022: Azad Samaj Party to contest solo after ruling out alliance with SP; talks on with Congress

    Vivo to donate 100 phones cash scholarships to support education of under privileged children gcw

    Vivo to donate 100 phones, cash scholarships to support education of under-privileged children

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Lucknow franchise scalps KL Rahul, Marcus Stoinis, Ravi Bishnoi in early-bird picks-ayh

    IPL 2022: Lucknow franchise scalps KL Rahul, Marcus Stoinis, Ravi Bishnoi in early-bird picks

    Bengaluru to Indore to Kochi Meet the Nurturing Neighbourhoods challenge winners gcw

    Bengaluru to Indore to Kochi: Meet the Nurturing Neighbourhoods challenge winners

    Kerala HC allows Dileep's plea; orders probe into trial court gag violations by media RCB

    Kerala HC allows Dileep's plea; orders probe into trial court gag violations by media

    Recent Videos

    UP Election 2022: Bhojpuri singer Neha Singh Rathore talks about pre-poll song war with BJP MP Ravi Kishan drb

    UP Election 2022: Bhojpuri singer Neha Singh Rathore talks about pre-poll song war with BJP MP Ravi Kishan

    Video Icon
    Punjab Election 2022 Do not lose hope AAP CM face Bhagwant Mann first words watch

    Punjab Election 2022: 'Do not lose hope' - AAP's CM face Bhagwant Mann's first words (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Punjab Election 2022: After ED raids on CM Channi's nephew, Congress says not afraid of usual BJP tactics

    Punjab Election 2022: After ED raids on CM Channi's nephew, Congress says not afraid of usual BJP tactics

    Video Icon
    Amid blizzards and minus 30 degree weather, Zojila tunnel hits major milestone

    Amid blizzards and minus 30 degree weather, Zojila tunnel hits major milestone

    Video Icon
    Aircraft Carrier Vikrant successfully completes third sea trial

    Aircraft Carrier Vikrant successfully completes third sea trial

    Video Icon