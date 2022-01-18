Goa Election 2022: Turncoat Michael Lobo to contest from Calangute as Congress releases 3rd list of candidates

As per the list, former state minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) turncoat Michael Lobo will contest from the Calangute seat.

The Congress on Tuesday announced the third list of candidates for the Goa Assembly elections, with Michael Lobo, former state minister who recently quit the BJP to join the party, fielded from Calangute.

Around a week before the Assembly elections were notified, Lobo, a strongman from North Goa, had left the BJP and joined the Congress, along with his wife Delilah.

“The voters told me that the BJP is no more a party of the common people. The Congress is working for the common people. It will return to power with more than 25 seats,” Lobo had said.

The Congress has named eight candidates other than Lobo; they are:

Candidate Name Constituency Meghashayam Raut Bicholim Vikas Prabhudessai Porvorim Aman Lotliker Tivim Lavu Mamlekar Marcaim Janardan Bhandari Canacona Prasad Gaonkar Sanguem Dharamesh Saglani Sanquelim Anthony L Fernandes St Andre

Last month, even before the Election Commission announced the schedule for the elections in five states, the party had released its first list of eight candidates for Goa Assembly polls. It fielded former Chief Minister Digambar Kamat from the Margao constituency and Sudhir Kanolkar from the Mapusa assembly seat.

The Congress has fielded Tony Rodrigues from Taleigao Assembly seat and Rajesh Verenkar from the Ponda constituency. The other candidates are Sankalp Amonkar from Marmugao, Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco from Curtorim, Yuri Alemao from Cuncolim assembly constituency and Altone D’Costa has been fielded from Quepem seat.

The Election Commission (EC) of India on January 8 announced the legislative Assembly election schedule for five states – Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur. The Assembly election in Goa will take place on February 14. The result will be out on March 10.