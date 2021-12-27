  • Facebook
    Goa Election 2022: CM Sawant accuses AAP, TMC of spreading ‘banner pollution’ ahead of polls

    Both AAP and TMC have entered the political fray in the coastal state, which was so far dominated by the BJP, Congress and some regional outfits like the GFP and MGP.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Panaji, First Published Dec 27, 2021, 5:26 PM IST
    In the run up to Assembly polls scheduled for early next year, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant accused Aam Aadmi Party and Trinamool Congress of spreading “banner pollution” in state. CM Sawant said he had asked authorities to take strict action against these parties for such banners that have been defacing properties and public areas in the tourism-heavy state.

    “One of the key differences Goa is witnessing in this election is the Banner Pollution started by @ArvindKejriwal and @MamataOfficial’s political parties. Pasting stickers on Public and Private property is blatant disregard for authorities as well as Goa’s beauty,” Sawant tweeted.

     

    The CM said he was confident people of Goa would reject such forces in the upcoming polls.

    Both AAP and TMC have entered the political fray in the coastal state, which was so far dominated by the BJP, Congress and some regional outfits like the GFP and MGP.

    Meanwhile, urging Goa voters to give the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) a chance, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal promised free, 24 hours electricity and an unemployment allowance of Rs 3000 per month to the youth in Goa till they get jobs, ahead of Goa Assembly polls.

    Lashing out at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said one of its ministers is involved in sex scandal, one in ventilator scam, one in job scam, one in garbage scam and one is accused of raping minor.

    He also took potshots at the Congress after it was left with only two MLAs after its Curtorim MLA Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco joined West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC) earlier in the day. He said, “When I caught my flight, Congress had 3 MLAs remaining in Goa. When I landed, Congress was left with just 2 MLAs.”

    Last Updated Dec 27, 2021, 5:26 PM IST
