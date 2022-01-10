Goa Election 2022: BJP’s Michael Lobo resigns ahead of polls; likely to join Congress

According to sources, another strong Lobo supporter from Reis Magos is also likely to join him. He is eyeing a ticket from Saligaon.

In a huge setback to BJP ahead of the Assembly election in Goa, minister and MLA Michael Lobo resigned from and is expected to join the Congress party on Monday. Michael Lobo, a strongman from North Goa, is the minister for science, technology, and waste management in the BJP-led Goa government.

According to sources, another strong Lobo supporter from Reis Magos is also likely to join him. He is eyeing a ticket from Saligaon.

“I’ve resigned as Goa minister; hope people of Calangute constituency will respect my decision. I’ll also resign as MLA, will see what step to take next. I’m in talks with other political parties. I was upset with the way we’re looked at and party workers are unhappy,” news agency ANI quoted Michael Lobo as saying.

Lobo, who represents Calangute Assembly constituency, was recently in the news for inaugurating a Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo statue in the town of Calangute. The move drew criticism even as Lobo said the statue was to “inspire our youngsters to take football to greater heights”.

According to reports, Lobo’s move and the Congress Party’s acceptance of Lobo signals absolute desperation of the party which is prepared to even outsource candidates in an effort to win.

The Assembly election in Goa will take place on February 14. The result will be out on March 10.