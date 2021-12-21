  • Facebook
    Goa Election 2022: Arvind Kejriwal promises unemployment allowance of Rs 3000/month, 24 hrs free electricity

    “People in Delhi get free and 24 hours electricity. You ask your friends, relatives in Delhi and if they deny it then don't vote for me... We'll give jobs to youth and till they get jobs we'll give unemployment allowance of Rs 3000 per month,” Kejriwal said.

    Goa Election 2022: Arvind Kejriwal promises unemployment allowance of Rs 3000/month, 24 hrs free electricity-dnm
    Panaji, First Published Dec 21, 2021, 8:04 PM IST
    Urging Goa voters to give the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) a chance, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday ahead of Goa Assembly polls promised free, 24 hours electricity and an unemployment allowance of Rs 3000 per month to the youth in Goa till they get jobs.

    Asserting that Goa will get a corruption-free government after his party comes to power, Kejriwal said, "Goa is a first-class state with absolutely third-class politicians. I think Goa deserves much better politicians. What did these parties give you apart from corruption in the last 60 years? Our party will make the first corruption-free govt in Goa."

    Asserting that Goa will get a corruption-free government after his party comes to power, Kejriwal said, “Goa is a first-class state with absolutely third-class politicians. I think Goa deserves much better politicians. What did these parties give you apart from corruption in the last 60 years? Our party will make the first corruption-free govt in Goa.”

    Lashing out at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said one of its ministers is involved in sex scandal, one in ventilator scam, one in job scam, one in garbage scam and one is accused of raping minor.

     

    CM Kejriwal also took potshots at the Congress after it was left with only two MLAs after its Curtorim MLA Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco joined West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC) earlier in the day.

    He said, “When I caught my flight, Congress had 3 MLAs remaining in Goa. When I landed, Congress was left with just 2 MLAs.”

     

    Seeking a chance for AAP, Kejriwal added, “You gave 15-15 each years to BJP & MGP, and 27 years to Congress. Now give one chance to AAP, you will forget these parties permanently.”

    Goa Assembly polls are scheduled to take place in early 2022.

    Last Updated Dec 21, 2021, 8:04 PM IST
