Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh’s judicial custody extended further for 14 days

With no respite, former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh’s judicial custody has been further extended for 14 days. He is currently lodged in Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai in connection with a multi-crore money laundering case.

Deshmukh was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on November 1 after questioning in the case. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) will file chargesheet in the money laundering case against former Deshmukh this week, new agency ANI reported on Monday.

The ED launched a probe against Deshmukh after the CBI registered an FIR against him on April 21 on the charges of corruption. The ED alleged that Deshmukh, while serving as Maharashtra home minister, collected Rs 4.70 crore from various bars and restaurants in Mumbai through then police officer Sachin Waze.

According to the ED, Deshmukh’s family “laundered the tainted sum of Rs 4.18 crore and projected it as untainted by showing the same amount as received by the trust, namely Shri Sai Shikshan Sanstha”.

According to the FIR, the former Maharashtra Home Minister was aware that dismissed Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Waze was entrusted with most of the sensational and important cases of Mumbai. The FIR also accused him and others of exercising undue influence over the transfer and posting of officials. On May 11, the ED filed an ECIR against him under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act for obtaining illegal gratification.

The ED probe into Deshmukh’s financial transactions is in line with a CBI probe into former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh’s allegations of corruption against the NCP leader. The CBI initiated a preliminary probe based on the April 5 HC order and registered an FIR on April 21.

