Five-State Assembly Election 2022: Compiled stats on voters; comparisons of 2017 and 2022 polls
The five states namely Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab, and Manipur will vote in 7 phases from February 10, 2022 to March 7, 2022 and the votes polled in the state Assembly polls will be counted on March 10, 2022.
According to EC's announcement, we have compiled the stats on general electors, service voters and electors per electoral rolls across the five states:
Goa:
No. of general electors: 11,56,464
No. of service voters: 298
Total no. of electors as per electoral rolls: 11,56,762
Manipur:
No. of general electors: 20,34,966
No. of service voters: 21,935
Total no. of electors as per electoral rolls: 20,56,901
Punjab:
No. of general electors: 2,12,75,066
No. of service voters: 1,13,698
Total no. of electors as per electoral rolls: 2,13,88,764
Uttarakhand:
No. of general electors: 81,43,922
No. of service voters: 94,265
Total no. of electors as per electoral rolls: 82,38,187
Uttar Pradesh:
No. of general electors: 15,02,84,005
No. of service voters: 2,98,745
Total no. of electors as per electoral rolls: 15,05,82,750
The EC also announced the increase in the polling booths this year keeping in mind the third wave of coronavirus and Omicron surge.
Goa:
No. of polling stations in 2017: 1,642
No. of polling stations in 2022: 1,722
% Increase in no. of polling stations: 4.87%
Manipur:
No. of polling stations in 2017: 2,794
No. of polling stations in 2022: 2,959
% Increase in no. of polling stations: 5.91%
Punjab:
No. of polling stations in 2017: 22,600
No. of polling stations in 2022: 24,689
% Increase in no. of polling stations: 9.24%
Uttarakhand:
No. of polling stations in 2017: 10,854
No. of polling stations in 2022: 11,647
% Increase in no. of polling stations: 7.31%
Uttar Pradesh:
No. of polling stations in 2017: 1,47,148
No. of polling stations in 2022: 1,74,351
% Increase in no. of polling stations: 18.49%