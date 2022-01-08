  • Facebook
    Five-State Assembly Election 2022: Compiled stats on voters; comparisons of 2017 and 2022 polls

    The five states namely Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab, and Manipur will vote in 7 phases from February 10, 2022 to March 7, 2022 and the votes polled in the state Assembly polls will be counted on March 10, 2022.

    Five-State Assembly Election 2022: Compiled stats on voters; comparisons of 2017 and 2022 polls
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 8, 2022, 7:44 PM IST
    The Election Commission of India on Saturday announced the schedule and the dates for the Assembly polls in five states -- Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab, and Manipur that would be held in 7 phases from February 10, 2022 to March 7, 2022.

    According to EC's announcement, we have compiled the stats on general electors, service voters and electors per electoral rolls across the five states:

    Goa:

    No. of general electors: 11,56,464

    No. of service voters: 298

    Total no. of electors as per electoral rolls: 11,56,762

    Manipur:

    No. of general electors: 20,34,966

    No. of service voters: 21,935

    Total no. of electors as per electoral rolls: 20,56,901

    Punjab:

    No. of general electors: 2,12,75,066

    No. of service voters: 1,13,698

    Total no. of electors as per electoral rolls: 2,13,88,764

    Uttarakhand:

    No. of general electors: 81,43,922

    No. of service voters: 94,265

    Total no. of electors as per electoral rolls: 82,38,187

    Uttar Pradesh:

    No. of general electors: 15,02,84,005

    No. of service voters: 2,98,745

    Total no. of electors as per electoral rolls: 15,05,82,750

    Five-State Assembly Election 2022: Compiled stats on voters; comparisons of 2017 and 2022 polls

    The EC also announced the increase in the polling booths this year keeping in mind the third wave of coronavirus and Omicron surge.

    Goa:

    No. of polling stations in 2017: 1,642

     No. of polling stations in 2022: 1,722

    % Increase in no. of polling stations:  4.87%

    Manipur:

    No. of polling stations in 2017: 2,794

     No. of polling stations in 2022: 2,959

    % Increase in no. of polling stations: 5.91%  

    Punjab:

    No. of polling stations in 2017: 22,600

     No. of polling stations in 2022: 24,689

    % Increase in no. of polling stations: 9.24%  

    Uttarakhand:

    No. of polling stations in 2017: 10,854  

     No. of polling stations in 2022: 11,647

    % Increase in no. of polling stations: 7.31%    

    Uttar Pradesh:

    No. of polling stations in 2017: 1,47,148  

     No. of polling stations in 2022: 1,74,351

    % Increase in no. of polling stations: 18.49%    

    Five-State Assembly Election 2022: Compiled stats on voters; comparisons of 2017 and 2022 polls

    Last Updated Jan 8, 2022, 9:27 PM IST
