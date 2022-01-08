Five-State Assembly Election 2022: Compiled stats on voters; comparisons of 2017 and 2022 polls

The five states namely Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab, and Manipur will vote in 7 phases from February 10, 2022 to March 7, 2022 and the votes polled in the state Assembly polls will be counted on March 10, 2022.

The Election Commission of India on Saturday announced the schedule and the dates for the Assembly polls in five states -- Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab, and Manipur that would be held in 7 phases from February 10, 2022 to March 7, 2022.

According to EC's announcement, we have compiled the stats on general electors, service voters and electors per electoral rolls across the five states:

Goa:

No. of general electors: 11,56,464

No. of service voters: 298

Total no. of electors as per electoral rolls: 11,56,762

Manipur:

No. of general electors: 20,34,966

No. of service voters: 21,935

Total no. of electors as per electoral rolls: 20,56,901

Punjab:

No. of general electors: 2,12,75,066

No. of service voters: 1,13,698

Total no. of electors as per electoral rolls: 2,13,88,764

Uttarakhand:

No. of general electors: 81,43,922

No. of service voters: 94,265

Total no. of electors as per electoral rolls: 82,38,187

Uttar Pradesh:

No. of general electors: 15,02,84,005

No. of service voters: 2,98,745

Total no. of electors as per electoral rolls: 15,05,82,750

The EC also announced the increase in the polling booths this year keeping in mind the third wave of coronavirus and Omicron surge.

Goa:

No. of polling stations in 2017: 1,642

No. of polling stations in 2022: 1,722

% Increase in no. of polling stations: 4.87%

Manipur:

No. of polling stations in 2017: 2,794

No. of polling stations in 2022: 2,959

% Increase in no. of polling stations: 5.91%

Punjab:

No. of polling stations in 2017: 22,600

No. of polling stations in 2022: 24,689

% Increase in no. of polling stations: 9.24%

Uttarakhand:

No. of polling stations in 2017: 10,854

No. of polling stations in 2022: 11,647

% Increase in no. of polling stations: 7.31%

Uttar Pradesh:

No. of polling stations in 2017: 1,47,148

No. of polling stations in 2022: 1,74,351

% Increase in no. of polling stations: 18.49%