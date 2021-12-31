  • Facebook
    Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti question SIT report regarding Hyderpora encounter

    The Hyderpora encounter left four persons, which includes a non-local militant, dead on November 15-16 in Srinagar

    Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti question SIT report regarding Hyderpora encounter
    Team Newsable
    Srinagar, First Published Dec 31, 2021, 2:14 PM IST
    On Thursday, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti questioned the honesty of the Special Investigation Team's (SIT) statement on the Hyderpora encounter. 

    The Hyderpora encounter left four persons, including a non-local militant, dead on November 15-16 in Srinagar.

    Their statement came a day after SIT head Sujit Kumar Singh warned of penal action against politicians for any "provocative" remarks.

    National Conference president in Srinagar, Dr. Abdullah said, "The police report is false. Police have done it to save themselves. They [youths] have been killed by the police and there is no doubt in it. A judicial enquiry be done into it."

    People Democratic Party Chief Mehbooba Mufti tweeted, "Remarks on the SIT probe by different political parties isn’t mere speculation. They are grounded in facts. The administration’s aversion and discomfort with truth coming to the fore is well known. Bullying us into silence by ‘penal action’ warnings won’t work.”

    https://twitter.com/MehboobaMufti/status/1476447037482684419

    On Wednesday, Central Kashmir Deputy Inspector General and SIT head Mr. Singh alerted the political leaders and the victims' families of appropriate penal action for making "speculative statements over still ongoing investigation”.
     

