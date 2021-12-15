Farmers celebrate as last batch leave Ghazipur protest site at Delhi-UP border

The government withdrew the three farm laws on the very first day of the Winter Session of the Parliament.

Farmers on Wednesday celebrated as they left their protest site Kaushambi (Delhi-UP border), after suspending their year-long protest against the 3 farm laws. BKU leader Rakesh Tikait and his supporters are likely to gather at the UP Gate flyover on the Ghazipur border one final time to perform a 'havan' to mark the end of the agitation.

“I am thankful to everyone who has been with us. I also extend my gratitude to the people who ran langars, villagers who brought essentials for us. Talks underway with the Centre after withdrawal of 3 farm laws. Our movement is suspended, not withdrawn,” BKU leader Rakesh Tikait said while speaking to ANI.

Meanwhile, farmers celebrated the repeal of the farm laws by distributing sweets. At the Singhu border, the Delhi Police on Tuesday dismantled almost all barricades that were erected to prevent the protesting farmers from moving towards the national capital.

Visuals showed farmers celebrating at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border as they got ready to wind up after suspending their protests against the three farm laws.

BKU's national spokesman Rakesh Tikait said the government has scrapped its contentious agriculture laws and agreed to sort out other problems. A large portion of the Ghazipur border would be vacated on Sunday, though it will be fully vacated by December 15, he said.

Tikait said he will be returning home after seeing off all farmers.