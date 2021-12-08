Farmers accept Centre's proposal; may end protest on Thursday noon

Bharatiya Kisan Union chief Gurnam Singh Charuni said that the farmers had accepted the revised draft sent across by the central government

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha -- the umbrella body of farmers unions -- had decided to accept the Centre's revised proposal to resolve their pending demands and is expected to formally end the farmers' agitation at noon on Thursday. Bharatiya Kisan Union chief Gurnam Singh Charuni said that the farmers had accepted the revised draft sent across by the central government with regard to the protest against the three farm laws. He further said that the farmers' unions will meet again on Thursday as soon a formal letter is received.

A statement from the SKM said that a consensus has been reached among farmer unions with regard to accepting the proposal and that the leaders will wait for a formal communication issued on the central government's letterhead. The meeting on Thursday will be held at the Singhu border wherein a decision may be reached to lift the protest along the border points.

The farmers had been seeking a guarantee from the government with regards to legislation providing for assured Minimum Support Price, withdrawing cases against farmers and setting up a memorial honouring over 700 farmers who died while protesting against the farm laws for over a year.