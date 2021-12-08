  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Farmers accept Centre's proposal; may end protest on Thursday noon

    Bharatiya Kisan Union chief Gurnam Singh Charuni said that the farmers had accepted the revised draft sent across by the central government

    Farmers accept Centre's proposal; may end protest on Thursday noon
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 8, 2021, 6:05 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The Samyukta Kisan Morcha -- the umbrella body of farmers unions -- had decided to accept the Centre's revised proposal to resolve their pending demands and is expected to formally end the farmers' agitation at noon on Thursday. Bharatiya Kisan Union chief Gurnam Singh Charuni said that the farmers had accepted the revised draft sent across by the central government with regard to the protest against the three farm laws. He further said that the farmers' unions will meet again on Thursday as soon a formal letter is received.

    A statement from the SKM said that a consensus has been reached among farmer unions with regard to accepting the proposal and that the leaders will wait for a formal communication issued on the central government's letterhead. The meeting on Thursday will be held at the Singhu border wherein a decision may be reached to lift the protest along the border points.

    The farmers had been seeking a guarantee from the government with regards to legislation providing for assured Minimum Support Price, withdrawing cases against farmers and setting up a memorial honouring over 700 farmers who died while protesting against the farm laws for over a year.

    Last Updated Dec 8, 2021, 6:28 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    BREAKING India loses one of its most decorated defence officers; CDS Gen Bipin Rawat dies in IAF chopper crash in TN-dnm

    BREAKING: India loses one of its most decorated officers; CDS Gen Bipin Rawat dies in IAF chopper crash in TN

    CDS Gen Bipin Rawat helicopter crash: 13 out of 14 confirmed dead; DNA testing to reveal identities-dnm

    CDS Gen Bipin Rawat helicopter crash: 13 out of 14 confirmed dead; DNA testing to reveal identities

    CDS Gen Bipin Rawat helicopter crash: Leaders across party lines express grief over accident-dnm

    CDS Gen Bipin Rawat helicopter crash: Leaders across party lines express grief over accident

    CDS Gen Bipin Rawat helicopter crash All you need to know about IAF Mi-17V5 chopper gcw

    CDS Gen Bipin Rawat helicopter crash: All you need to know about IAF's Mi-17V5 chopper

    Farm Unions to continue protests until govt accepts all demands, announce timeline for withdrawal of cases-dnm

    Farm Unions to continue protests until govt accepts all demands, ‘announce timeline for withdrawal of cases’

    Recent Stories

    BREAKING India loses one of its most decorated defence officers; CDS Gen Bipin Rawat dies in IAF chopper crash in TN-dnm

    BREAKING: India loses one of its most decorated officers; CDS Gen Bipin Rawat dies in IAF chopper crash in TN

    John Abraham ventures into Malayalam films industry; actors says Mohanlal is his mother's favourite actor (Watch) RCB

    John Abraham ventures into Malayalam films; actors says Mohanlal is his mother's favourite actor (Watch)

    Bride-to-be Ankita Lokhande hospitalised before wedding, here's why SCJ

    Bride-to-be Ankita Lokhande hospitalised before wedding, here's why

    TikTok Facebook WhatsApp PUBG Garena Free Fire among top downloaded apps in 2021 gcw

    TikTok, Facebook, WhatsApp, PUBG, Garena Free Fire among top downloaded apps in 2021; Check list

    Vijayakanth starrer Mangara Kaaval director found dead drb

    Vijayakanth starrer ‘Mangara Kaaval’ director found dead

    Recent Videos

    Tragic IAF Mi-17V5 chopper crash in Tamil Nadu with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat onboard that shook India (WATCH)

    Tragic IAF Mi-17V5 chopper crash in Tamil Nadu with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat onboard that shook India (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs FCG: FC Goa's Juan Ferrando on win vs SC East Bengal-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs FCG: "I'm still thinking of the last three games, how we improve from it" - Juan Ferrando

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs FCG: "We must keep training and improve our level" - SC East Bengal's Jose Manuel Diaz on loss against FC Goa-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs FCG: "We must keep training and improve our level" - Jose Manuel Diaz

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs FCG Match Highlights (Game 21): SC East Bengal suffers tough luck against FC Goa to lose 3-4-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 21): SC East Bengal suffers tough luck against FC Goa to lose 3-4

    Video Icon
    Rohingya refugees sue Facebook for 150 billion dollars over Myanmar hate speech

    Rohingya refugees sue Facebook for $150 billion over Myanmar hate speech

    Video Icon