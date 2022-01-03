  • Facebook
    'Did they die for me?' Meghalaya Governor's stunning claim on PM Modi's view on farmer protests

    Meghalaya Governor Satyapal Malik claims that Prime Minister Modi was 'arrogant' when talking about the now-repealed farm laws and farmers protests

    Did they die for me?' Meghalaya Governor's stunning claim on PM Modi's view on farmer protests - ADT
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Dadri, First Published Jan 3, 2022, 11:47 AM IST
    Another sharp attack against PM Narendra Modi was continued by the Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik when he met PM Modi to discuss the farmer's law issue. Malik said he ended up fighting with him, claiming PM was "very arrogant", within five minutes. 

    While attending a social function at Dadri in Haryana on Sunday, Malik said, "He was very arrogant. When I told him that 500 of our farmers had died, he asked, Did they die for me?"

    The Meghalaya governor further added, "I told him yes since you are the king. Anyway, I ended up fighting with him. He told me to meet Amit Shah, and so I did."

    Malik for the longest has been speaking against the BJP and the government leadership, especially regarding the farmer's issues. He also said he is not scared if asked to leave the post. Malik previously was appointed governor in Jammu and Kashmir and Goa, now he is the governor of Meghalaya. 

    He further said, "But if the government thinks the agitation has ended, it is not so. It has only been suspended. If there is injustice or if there are any excesses with the farmers, then the stir will start again. I will be with them whatever the situation." 


    Malik also added Central government needs to work with complete honesty to withdraw cases registered against the farmers during the protest and give a legal framework to MSP for crops. 

    Malik's comments come after the withdrawn of the controversial farm law, went down to create history as one of the longest-standing protests against the central government by the farmers on the nation capital borders, completed a year on November 26.

    Last Updated Jan 3, 2022, 11:48 AM IST
