  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    DGCA orders probe after mid-air collision between IndiGo flights over Bengaluru airport averted

    Chief of Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) Arun Kumar said two IndiGo flights that took off from the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru on January 7 had come close to colliding with each other mid-air while taking off.

    DGCA orders probe after mid-air collision between IndiGo flights over Bengaluru airport averted-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bengaluru, First Published Jan 19, 2022, 4:45 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Two IndiGo flights that took off from the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru on January 7 averted mid-air collision as both planes had been cleared to take off concurrently in the identical route.

    The incident of a serious safety breach was reported to India's aviation regulator DGCA and a team under DGCA Director General Arun Kumar was constituted for a thorough investigation.

    Chief of Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) Arun Kumar said two IndiGo flights that took off from the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru on January 7 had come close to colliding with each other mid-air while taking off.

    Kumar said the flights involved in the incident were 6E 455 departing for Kolkata and 6E 246 for Bhubaneswar. Luckily, all the passengers and the crew were safe as the radar controller spotted the error and alerted the pilots in both the flight decks immediately.

    The incident was not logged in any logbook and it was not reported by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) either, DGCA officials said.

    Also read: DGCA extends suspension of scheduled international flights till February 28

    “We are investigating and shall take the strictest action against those found delinquent,” Kumar told ANI. However, Indigo Airlines declined to comment on the incident.

    “On Jan 7, 2022, two IndiGo flights 6E 455 (Bengaluru - Kolkata) and 6E 246 (Bengaluru - Bhubaneswar) were involved in breach of separation at Bangalore airport,” DGCA official told ANI.

    “Both runways were in use, the official on shift decided for single Runway operations i.e. North Runway for arrival and departure, South Runway will be closed but it was not communicated to South tower controller. South tower controller gave departure to 6E 455 Kolkata bound aircraft and at the same time North tower controller gave departure to 6E 246 Bhubaneswar bound aircraft without coordination,” DGCA official further said.

    He added, “Because of this, the two flights were given permission for take-off at the same time from the converging runways. This incident resulted in a situation where the aircraft moving in the same direction were about to collide with each other. A radar controller saw and alerted the aircraft immediately.

    Last Updated Jan 19, 2022, 4:46 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    PM Modi to host first India-Central Asia Summit virtually on January 27 gcw

    PM Modi to host first India-Central Asia Summit virtually on January 27

    UP Election 2022: In embarrassment to Priyanka Gandhi, Hathras rape victim's family rejects Congress ticket-dnm

    UP Election 2022: In embarrassment to Priyanka Gandhi, Hathras rape victim’s family rejects Congress ticket

    PoK Muzaffarabad resident seeks PM Narendra Modi's help after family is evicted from their home

    'Save us from atrocities': PoK resident seeks PM Modi's help after family is evicted from their home

    DGCA extends suspension of scheduled international flights till February 28-dnm

    DGCA extends suspension of scheduled international flights till February 28

    Explosion inside INS Ranvir happened during air-conditioning service Mumbai police ADR

    Explosion inside INS Ranvir happened during air-conditioning service?

    Recent Stories

    Mouni Roy follows Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Naga Chaitanya; here's where Naagin star will get married RCB

    Mouni Roy follows Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Naga Chaitanya; here's where Naagin star will get married

    wildlife MP decision to send rescued tigers and leopards to Reliance-owned zoo in Jamnagar draws flak drb

    MP's decision to send rescued tigers and leopards to Reliance-owned zoo in Jamnagar draws flak

    Mahindra collaborates with Hero Electric to manufacture electric two wheelers gcw

    Mahindra collaborates with Hero Electric to manufacture electric two-wheelers

    Capt Vikram Batra's bust unveiled at Palampur Military Station

    Capt Vikram Batra's bust unveiled at Palampur Military Station

    Maharashtra and Delhi register fewer COVID cases, less hospitalisation - ADT

    Maharashtra and Delhi register fewer COVID cases, less hospitalisation

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Cannot blame defence line; midfield and forwards also need to work hard - NEUFC's Khalid Jamil on OFC loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Cannot blame defence line; midfield and forwards also need to work hard - NEUFC's Khalid Jamil

    Video Icon
    UP Election 2022: Netaji ne badi koshish kari, says Akhilesh Yadav on Aparna joining BJP-dnm

    UP Election 2022: Netaji ne badi koshish kari, says Akhilesh Yadav on Aparna joining BJP

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Odisha FC is not just building a team for this year, so it's just a start - Anshul Katiyar on win against NorthEast United-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Odisha FC is not just building a team for this year, so it's just a start - Anshul Katiyar

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NEUFC vs OFC, Match Highlights (Game 64): Odisha FC keeps playoffs hopes alive with win over NorthEast United-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 64): Odisha FC keeps playoffs hopes alive with win over NorthEast United

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2022 Parade ITBP daredevil bikers to debut at Rajpath

    Republic Day 2022 Parade: ITBP's daredevil bikers to debut at Rajpath

    Video Icon