Delimitation Commission proposes six seats for Jammu, one for Kashmir

New Delhi: The Delimitation Commission, constituted to redraw Assembly seats in Jammu and Kashmir, has proposed six additional seats for the Jammu region and one for Kashmir Valley, said sources on Monday.

Nine seats have been proposed for STs and seven for SCs in Jammu and Kashmir, sources said. This is the first time that seats have been proposed for STs in Jammu and Kashmir, they said.

The Commission meeting was held in the national capital and was attended by five associate members - five Lok Sabha members from Jammu and Kashmir. They have been asked to respond to the proposal by the end of this month.

Union minister Jitendra Singh and National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah were among those who attended the meeting. The Delimitation Commission is headed by former Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai. Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra is an ex-officio member of the panel.

Earlier in Lok Sabha, the Minister of State (MoS) for Home Nityanand Rai informed that the delimitation of constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir will be completed as soon as possible adding that the commission held extensive consultation with various stakeholders in the Union Territory.

He said that the Commission has held extensive consultation with various stakeholders like State Election Commissioner of UT of Jammu and Kashmir, Chief Secretary, Registrar General of India, Surveyor General of India, District Election Officers of all 20 districts.