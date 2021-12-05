Cyclone Jawad: Odisha, Andhra Pradesh breathe sigh of relief; orange alert sounded for parts of Odisha

In the end, Cyclone Jawad spared Odisha and Andhra Pradesh major damage as it dissipated into the Bay of Bengal on Saturday evening, weakening into a deep depression.

Even as Odisha was saved by a whisker from approaching cyclone Jawad which turned into a deep depression, India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday predicted heavy rainfall activities in several parts of the state. Also, under the cyclone’s influence, many coastal districts received moderate rainfall and may get heavy showers on Sunday, IMD said.

“It’s no more a cyclone. The deep depression may weaken further and become a depression by Sunday morning and into a low pressure by evening, moving along the Odisha coast towards West Bengal,” IMD-Bhubaneswar director HR Biswas said.

As per IMD, after weakening the Deep Depression remnants of cyclonic storm Jawad will turn into a Depression. It is likely to move north-northeast wards and reach Odisha coast near Puri around noon. “It is likely to continue to move north-northeastwards along Odisha coast towards the West Bengal coast and weaken into a low pressure area during subsequent 12 hours,” said IMD.

The Met department predicted that several parts of Odisha will experience moderate to heavy rainfall today. An ‘Orange warning’ for heavy to very heavy rainfall has been sounded for five districts- Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur.

Bhubaneswar witnessed light rain and the sky remained overcast. Life largely remained normal except for precautionary cancellation of trains passing through Bhubaneswar. Schools were shut. IMD predicted extremely heavy rainfall in isolated places in Puri and Jagatsinghpur on Sunday, besides heavy-to-very-heavy rain in Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Cuttack and Khurda.

Meanwhile, Union minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday reviewed the arrangements and preparations made by state governments of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal to deal with cyclone Jawad. Industry associations like CII, FICCI, ASSOCHAM and PHD Chambers were also represented at the conference.