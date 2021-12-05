  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Cyclone Jawad: Odisha, Andhra Pradesh breathe sigh of relief; orange alert sounded for parts of Odisha

    In the end, Cyclone Jawad spared Odisha and Andhra Pradesh major damage as it dissipated into the Bay of Bengal on Saturday evening, weakening into a deep depression.

    Cyclone Jawad: Odisha, Andhra Pradesh breathe sigh of relief; orange alert sounded for parts of Odisha-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bhubaneswar, First Published Dec 5, 2021, 9:54 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Even as Odisha was saved by a whisker from approaching cyclone Jawad which turned into a deep depression, India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday predicted heavy rainfall activities in several parts of the state. Also, under the cyclone’s influence, many coastal districts received moderate rainfall and may get heavy showers on Sunday, IMD said.

    “It’s no more a cyclone. The deep depression may weaken further and become a depression by Sunday morning and into a low pressure by evening, moving along the Odisha coast towards West Bengal,” IMD-Bhubaneswar director HR Biswas said.

    As per IMD, after weakening the Deep Depression remnants of cyclonic storm Jawad will turn into a Depression. It is likely to move north-northeast wards and reach Odisha coast near Puri around noon. “It is likely to continue to move north-northeastwards along Odisha coast towards the West Bengal coast and weaken into a low pressure area during subsequent 12 hours,” said IMD.

    The Met department predicted that several parts of Odisha will experience moderate to heavy rainfall today. An ‘Orange warning’ for heavy to very heavy rainfall has been sounded for five districts- Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur.

    Bhubaneswar witnessed light rain and the sky remained overcast. Life largely remained normal except for precautionary cancellation of trains passing through Bhubaneswar. Schools were shut. IMD predicted extremely heavy rainfall in isolated places in Puri and Jagatsinghpur on Sunday, besides heavy-to-very-heavy rain in Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Cuttack and Khurda.

    Meanwhile, Union minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday reviewed the arrangements and preparations made by state governments of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal to deal with cyclone Jawad. Industry associations like CII, FICCI, ASSOCHAM and PHD Chambers were also represented at the conference.

    Last Updated Dec 5, 2021, 9:54 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Nagaland Six civilians killed by security forces in ambush, CM Neiphiu Rio condemns incident-dnm

    Nagaland: Six civilians killed by security forces in ambush, CM Neiphiu Rio condemns incident

    India 4th case of Omicron variant in Mumbai unvaccinated patient-dnm

    India's 4th case of Omicron variant in Mumbai unvaccinated patient

    Omicron enters Maharashtra; man who travelled from South Africa via Dubai and Delhi tests positive

    Omicron enters Maharashtra; man who travelled from South Africa via Dubai and Delhi tests positive

    Vladimir Putin's India Visit: India, Russia to ink 10 agreements

    Vladimir Putin's India Visit: India, Russia to ink 10 agreements

    Gujarat reports first case of Omicron; third confirmed case in India

    Gujarat reports first case of Omicron; third confirmed case in India

    Recent Stories

    Nagaland Six civilians killed by security forces in ambush, CM Neiphiu Rio condemns incident-dnm

    Nagaland: Six civilians killed by security forces in ambush, CM Neiphiu Rio condemns incident

    India 4th case of Omicron variant in Mumbai unvaccinated patient-dnm

    India's 4th case of Omicron variant in Mumbai unvaccinated patient

    Cardi B turns creative director for Playboy Magazine at residence; singer wears sexy mirrored mini dress RCB

    Cardi B turns creative director for Playboy Magazine at residence; singer wears sexy mirrored mini dress

    Pregnant Kylie Jenner Travis Scott W magazine cover LEAKED RCB

    (Video) Pregnant Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott's W magazine cover LEAKED; check out netizens’ reactions

    These health-related gadgets will help you improve your well-being drb

    These health-related gadgets will help you improve your well-being

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC: Des Buckingham expects MCFC to maintain consistency against BFC (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Des Buckingham expects MCFC to maintain consistency against BFC (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC: Marco Pezzauioli wants BFC to exploit MCFC's weak points (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Marco Pezzauioli wants BFC to exploit MCFC's weak points (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Northeast United FC vs FC Goa: Juan Ferrando asserts NEUFC clash a chance for FCG to bounce back (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Juan Ferrando asserts NEUFC clash a chance for FCG to bounce back (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Chennaiyin FC vs SC East Bengal: Jose Manuel Diaz happy with a point for SCEB against CFC (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Jose Manuel Diaz happy with a point for SCEB against CFC (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Bozidar Bandovic feels CFC was the better team that deserved to win vs SCEB (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Bozidar Bandovic feels CFC was the better team that deserved to win vs SCEB (WATCH)

    Video Icon