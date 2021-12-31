Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacks Modi government over COVID-19 vaccination mark

Rahul Gandhi criticized the Central government for failing to complete its "promise" to fully vaccinate all eligible beneficiaries against COVID-19 by the end of the year

Congress senior leader Rahul Gandhi attacked the Central government as the government failed to complete its "promise" to fully vaccinate all eligible beneficiaries against Covid-19 by the end of 2021, on Friday.

The government had told the Supreme Court back in June that it expected the entire eligible citizen to be vaccinated against Covid-19 by the end of the year.

Gandhi tweeted, "The Centre had promised to vaccinate everyone with two doses of vaccines by the end of 2021. Today, the year comes to an end. The country is still away from the vaccine. Another rhetoric bites the dust."

Currently, on Friday evening, the Union health minister tweeted and informed over 145 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines had been administered across the country. More than 84.51 crore beneficiaries have received the first dose, while more than 60.15 crores have received both doses. The total number of eligible beneficiaries above 18 years of age is 94 crore.