  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacks Modi government over COVID-19 vaccination mark

    Rahul Gandhi criticized the Central government for failing to complete its "promise" to fully vaccinate all eligible beneficiaries against COVID-19 by the end of the year

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacks Modi government over COVID-19 vaccination mark - ADT
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 31, 2021, 6:15 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Congress senior leader Rahul Gandhi attacked the Central government as the government failed to complete its "promise" to fully vaccinate all eligible beneficiaries against Covid-19 by the end of 2021, on Friday.

    The government had told the Supreme Court back in June that it expected the entire eligible citizen to be vaccinated against Covid-19 by the end of the year.

    Gandhi tweeted, "The Centre had promised to vaccinate everyone with two doses of vaccines by the end of 2021. Today, the year comes to an end. The country is still away from the vaccine. Another rhetoric bites the dust."

    Currently, on Friday evening, the Union health minister tweeted and informed over 145 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines had been administered across the country. More than 84.51 crore beneficiaries have received the first dose, while more than 60.15 crores have received both doses. The total number of eligible beneficiaries above 18 years of age is 94 crore.

    Last Updated Dec 31, 2021, 6:15 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    GST rise by 5% on food delivery apps; Zomato, Swiggy to get dearer - ADT

    GST rise by 5% on food delivery apps; Zomato, Swiggy to get dearer

    Huge milestone: India crosses of 145 crore COVID vaccinations as Omicron cases surge-dnm

    Huge milestone: India crosses of 145 crore COVID vaccinations as Omicron cases surge

    Punjab Election 2022: Arvind Kejriwal holds Shanti March in Patiala, slams present Congress govt-dnm

    Punjab Election 2022: Arvind Kejriwal holds ‘Shanti March’ in Patiala, slams present Congress govt

    Pakistan Foreign Minister faces backlash for objectionable posture at Saudi envoy - ADT

    Pakistan's Foreign Minister faces backlash for objectionable posture at Saudi envoy

    China flouts protocol; emails Indian leaders who attended Tibetan event in Delhi

    China flouts protocol; emails Indian leaders who attended Tibetan event in Delhi

    Recent Stories

    Security forces have managed to kill 182 terrorists in 2021: DGP J&K Dilbagh Singh-dnm

    Security forces have managed to kill 182 terrorists in 2021: DGP J&K Dilbagh Singh

    GST rise by 5% on food delivery apps; Zomato, Swiggy to get dearer - ADT

    GST rise by 5% on food delivery apps; Zomato, Swiggy to get dearer

    Huge milestone: India crosses of 145 crore COVID vaccinations as Omicron cases surge-dnm

    Huge milestone: India crosses of 145 crore COVID vaccinations as Omicron cases surge

    Round-up 2021, Year-ender 2021: Virat Kohli's title drought to Lionel Messi's Barcelona exit - 5 sporting moments fans did not wish to see-ayh

    Round-up 2021: Kohli's title drought to Messi's Barcelona exit - 5 sporting moments fans did not wish to see

    New Year: Here are a few countries that will welcome 2022 before India, check out SCJ

    New Year: Here are a few countries that will welcome 2022 before India, check out

    Recent Videos

    Colorado wildfires Tens of thousands evacuated as blazes spread state of emergency declared

    Colorado wildfires: Tens of thousands evacuated as blazes spread; state of emergency declared

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, CFC vs BFC Match Highlights (Game 45): Bengaluru FC snaps winless run to script 4-2 win over Chennaiyin FC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 45): Bengaluru FC snaps winless run to script 4-2 win over Chennaiyin FC

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC: BFC needs to find right balance - Marco Pezzaiuoli on CFC clash-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: BFC needs to find the right balance between clean sheets and scoring goals - Marco Pezzaiuoli

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru Kannada activists take out rally to siege Raj Bhavan taken into preventive custody

    Bengaluru: Kannada activists take out rally to siege Raj Bhavan, taken into preventive custody

    Video Icon
    remove your tattoos and dont get new ones china tells its football players

    Remove your tattoos and don’t get new ones, China tells its football players

    Video Icon