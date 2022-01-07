  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Centre rebukes media reports suggesting no cause of alarm amid pandemic, says EC informed on COVID situation

    These reports have a very high tendency to start a misinformation campaign in the midst of a pandemic, the Ministry said.

    Centre rebukes media reports suggesting no cause of alarm amid pandemic, says EC informed on COVID situation-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 7, 2022, 3:35 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The Centre on Friday termed some media reports as misleading stating that the Union Health Ministry has suggested to the Election Commission that there is no cause of “alarm or concern in view of very few cases of Omicron in poll-bound states”.

    Some media reports are suggesting that Union Ministry of Health has in a meeting with the Election Commission of India (ECI) yesterday suggested that the ‘Covid situation in the country is nothing to be worried about’ and ‘there is no cause of alarm or concern in the view of very few cases of Omicron in the poll-bound states’. Such reports are highly ill-informed, misleading and far from the truth, the Union Health Ministry said in a statement.

    These reports have a very high tendency to start a misinformation campaign in the midst of a pandemic, the Ministry said.

    Also read: Poll strategist Prashant Kishor urges EC to ensure 80% people in poll-bound states are fully vaccinated

    The Election Commission on Thursday reviewed the current coronavirus situation in the five poll-bound states with Union Health Secretary, AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria, and ICMR chief Dr Balram Bhargava.

    Details were also presented on the status of preparedness of the public health response within the states for control and management of the increasing numbers of Covid cases, the statement added.

    It further said that the focus of the presentation was on poll bound states and their neighbouring states.

    The stage is set for Assembly elections in five states -- Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa and Punjab. While the first four are ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party, the last one has a Congress government. Although the dates are yet to be announced, all political parties have started flexing their muscles in the poll-bound states.

    Last Updated Jan 7, 2022, 3:35 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    PM Security Lapse: Why Supreme Court directive is a setback for Punjab

    PM Security Lapse: Why Supreme Court directive is a setback for Punjab

    We inaugurated CNCI way before: CM Mamata Banerjee on PM Modi's hospital inauguration-dnm

    We inaugurated CNCI way before: CM Mamata Banerjee on PM Modi's hospital inauguration

    Poll strategist Prashant Kishor urges EC to ensure 80% people in poll-bound states are fully vaccinated-dnm

    Poll strategist Prashant Kishor urges EC to ensure 80% people in poll-bound states are fully vaccinated

    PM Modi inaugurates second campus of Kolkata's Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute-dnm

    India crosses 150-crore COVID vaccination mark: PM Modi at Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute inauguration

    Delhi HC grants bail to freelance journalist Rajeev Sharma accused of passing sensitive documents to Chinese-dnm

    Delhi HC grants bail to freelance journalist Rajeev Sharma accused of passing sensitive documents to Chinese

    Recent Stories

    Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, AUS vs ENG, Sydney Test: Jonny Bairstow's determination to Ben Stokes' fan staredown - The talking points from Day 3-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22, Sydney Test: Bairstow's determination to Stokes' fan staredown - The talking points from Day 3

    PM Security Lapse: Why Supreme Court directive is a setback for Punjab

    PM Security Lapse: Why Supreme Court directive is a setback for Punjab

    Twitter testing a feature that will allow users to respond to tweets with photos videos gcw

    Twitter testing a feature that will allow users to respond to tweets with photos, videos

    We inaugurated CNCI way before: CM Mamata Banerjee on PM Modi's hospital inauguration-dnm

    We inaugurated CNCI way before: CM Mamata Banerjee on PM Modi's hospital inauguration

    Ranbir Kapoor turns photographer for girlfriend Alia Bhatt; see pics drb

    Ranbir Kapoor turns photographer for girlfriend Alia Bhatt; see pics

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, JFC vs NEUFC Match Highlights (Game 51): Jamshedpur FC rises to 3rd spot with narrow win over NorthEast United-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 51): Jamshedpur FC rises to 3rd spot with narrow win over NorthEast United

    Video Icon
    BJP MP caught badmouthing own minister JC Madhuswamy, allegedly calls him Kim Jong-un-dnm

    BJP MP caught badmouthing own minister JC Madhuswamy, allegedly calls him Kim Jong-un

    Video Icon
    Minister KS Eshwarapppa differs with Karnataka govt Covid rules, compares it with 'graveyard'-ycb

    Minister KS Eshwarapppa differs with Karnataka govt Covid rules, compares it with 'graveyard'

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATKMB vs HFC Match Highlights (Game 50): Hyderabad FC leaves it late in high-octane draw vs ATK Mohun Bagan-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 50): Hyderabad FC leaves it late in high-octane draw vs ATK Mohun Bagan

    Video Icon
    Choosing pets over kids is selfish and diminishes us says Pope Francis

    Choosing pets over kids is 'selfish and diminishes us', says Pope Francis

    Video Icon