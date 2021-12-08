CDS Gen Bipin Rawat helicopter crash: 13 out of 14 confirmed dead; DNA testing to reveal identities

According to sources, identities of the bodies will be confirmed through DNA testing.

An Indian Air Force (IAF) Mi-17V5 helicopter carrying Chief Defence of Staff Bipin Rawat, his wife, and military personnel crashed near Coonoor in the nearby hilly Nilgiris district in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. 13 of the 14 people on board the ill-fated chopper, have been confirmed dead, news agency ANI reported.

Meanwhile, the Government will likely issue a statement tomorrow in Parliament over the crash of the military chopper with the Chief of Defence Staff on board.

Earlier, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh asked Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari to visit the crash site. Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin is also slated to reach the spot shortly.

As per sources, Wing Commander Prithvi Singh Chauhan was pilot of the Mi-17V5 which crashed with 14 personnel on board including CDS Gen Bipin Rawat. He is the Commanding Officer of the 109 Helicopter Unit.

