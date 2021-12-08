  • Facebook
    CBSE to begin registration for class 9, 11 students from December 15

    According to CBSE, “Only those students shall be allowed to appear for class 10/ 12 board’s examination session 2022-23, whose names would be submitted through the online application process.”

    CBSE to begin registration for class 9, 11 students from December 15
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 8, 2021, 9:17 PM IST
    The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday made a major announcement that students registering for classes IX and X 2021-22 session can do the same from December 15 on the official website - cbse.nic.in. Issuing a notification in this regard, the CBSE said the registration process for classes IX and X for session 2021-22 to begin from December 15. Giving details, the board said the registration link will be made available on CBSE website soon.

    The registration link will be made available on CBSE website - on the official website - cbse.nic.in. “Registration of students in Class 9 and 11 is a very significant process which helps CBSE in advance planning for holding the classes 10 and 12 examinations of these students in the subsequent year,” said an official statement from CBSE.

    Another important thing about the registration of these students is to convey the information on student’s personal details to parents so that any mistake in the particulars can be rectified before the Class 10,12 examinations, the board said. Only those students whose names would be submitted will be able to appear for Class 10, 12 board examinations, the board said.

    CBSE in its statement mentioned that affiliated schools are required to register themselves before proceeding for online submission. “Schools must use the affiliation number as user ID, already available with them,” CBSE statement mentioned.

    Meanwhile, the newly affiliated schools should contact the concerned regional office for obtaining school code and password, in case they have not received the password. “New schools have to first enter the information on the OASIS portal. The information on OASIS should be filled very carefully on schools will not be allowed to change the declared section/ strength of students afterwards,” it read.

    Last Updated Dec 8, 2021, 9:17 PM IST
