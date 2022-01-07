  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bulli Bai app case: Shweta Singh and Mayank Rawat remanded to police custody till January 10

    The city police's cyber cell had arrested Singh (18) and Rawal (21) on January 5 from Uttarakhand, and they were brought to Mumbai after their transit remand was procured from a local court there.
     

    Bulli Bai app case: Shweta Singh and Mayank Rawat remanded to police custody till January 10-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Jan 7, 2022, 7:39 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    A Mumbai court on Friday has remanded Shweta Singh and Mayank Rawat, arrested in connection with the 'Bulli Bai' app which targeted Muslim women by putting up their images online for ‘auction’, to police custody for three days till January 10.

    The city police's cyber cell had arrested Singh (18) and Rawal (21) on January 5 from Uttarakhand, and they were brought to Mumbai after their transit remand was procured from a local court there.

    The two were detained from Uttarakhand on January 5 and were produced before the Metropolitan Magistrate Court at Bandra on January 7. The police sought their custody for interrogation by telling court the two would have to be questioned along with Vishal Kumar Jha, who was arrested in the case on January 4 and is presently in police custody till January 10. The court, after hearing the prosecution, remanded Singh and Rawal to police custody till January 10.

    The case has its genesis in an app 'Bulli bai' which appeared on open source platform GitHub.

    The Mumbai police had registered a First Information Report (FIR) against unidentified persons following complaints that doctored photographs of hundreds of Muslim women were uploaded for ‘auction' along with their photographs sourced without permission and doctored on the app. While there was no actual ‘auction’ or ‘sale', the purpose of the app seemed to be to humiliate and intimidate the targeted women, many of whom are vocal Muslim women who are active social media users.

    The police had earlier claimed Singh had created a Twitter handle of the app and was the prime accused in the case. The Delhi police's special cell, which has also registered an FIR in the case, on January 6 arrested one Niraj Bishnoi from Assam in the case, and said he was the main creator of the app.

    Last Updated Jan 7, 2022, 7:39 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Another Karnataka minister tests COVID positive, R Askoka admitted to hospital-ycb

    Another Karnataka minister tests COVID positive, R Askoka admitted to hospital

    Uttarakhand Election 2022: AAP announces first list of candidates, 24 names in the fray-dnm

    Uttarakhand Election 2022: AAP announces first list of candidates, 24 names in the fray

    Centre announces mandatory 7 day home quarantine for all international travellers gcw

    Centre announces mandatory 7-day home quarantine for all international travellers

    PM Modi security lapse: MHA serves show cause notice to SSP Bathinda, demands response by Saturday-dnm

    PM Modi security lapse: MHA serves show cause notice to SSP Bathinda, demands response by Saturday

    Centre rebukes media reports suggesting no cause of alarm amid pandemic, says EC informed on COVID situation-dnm

    Centre rebukes media reports suggesting no cause of alarm amid pandemic, says EC informed on COVID situation

    Recent Stories

    RSS on PM Modi's security lapse: 'Security lapse serious; not good for the country'

    RSS on PM Modi's security lapse: 'This is a serious matter; not good for the country'

    JDS to counter Congress' Mekedatu rally, to launch 'Jaladhaare' rally from Jan 26-ycb

    JDS to counter Congress' Mekedatu rally, to launch 'Jaladhaare' rally from Jan 26

    Another Karnataka minister tests COVID positive, R Askoka admitted to hospital-ycb

    Another Karnataka minister tests COVID positive, R Askoka admitted to hospital

    Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, AUS vs ENG, Hobart Test: Josh Hazlewood doubtful to be fit, likely to miss out-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22, Hobart Test: Josh Hazlewood doubtful to be fit, likely to miss out

    Amrita University opens admissions for B.Tech-dnm

    Amrita University opens admissions for B.Tech

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, JFC vs NEUFC Match Highlights (Game 51): Jamshedpur FC rises to 3rd spot with narrow win over NorthEast United-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 51): Jamshedpur FC rises to 3rd spot with narrow win over NorthEast United

    Video Icon
    BJP MP caught badmouthing own minister JC Madhuswamy, allegedly calls him Kim Jong-un-dnm

    BJP MP caught badmouthing own minister JC Madhuswamy, allegedly calls him Kim Jong-un

    Video Icon
    Minister KS Eshwarapppa differs with Karnataka govt Covid rules, compares it with 'graveyard'-ycb

    Minister KS Eshwarapppa differs with Karnataka govt Covid rules, compares it with 'graveyard'

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATKMB vs HFC Match Highlights (Game 50): Hyderabad FC leaves it late in high-octane draw vs ATK Mohun Bagan-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 50): Hyderabad FC leaves it late in high-octane draw vs ATK Mohun Bagan

    Video Icon
    Choosing pets over kids is selfish and diminishes us says Pope Francis

    Choosing pets over kids is 'selfish and diminishes us', says Pope Francis

    Video Icon