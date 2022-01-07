Bulli Bai app case: Shweta Singh and Mayank Rawat remanded to police custody till January 10

The city police's cyber cell had arrested Singh (18) and Rawal (21) on January 5 from Uttarakhand, and they were brought to Mumbai after their transit remand was procured from a local court there.

A Mumbai court on Friday has remanded Shweta Singh and Mayank Rawat, arrested in connection with the 'Bulli Bai' app which targeted Muslim women by putting up their images online for ‘auction’, to police custody for three days till January 10.

The two were detained from Uttarakhand on January 5 and were produced before the Metropolitan Magistrate Court at Bandra on January 7. The police sought their custody for interrogation by telling court the two would have to be questioned along with Vishal Kumar Jha, who was arrested in the case on January 4 and is presently in police custody till January 10. The court, after hearing the prosecution, remanded Singh and Rawal to police custody till January 10.

The case has its genesis in an app 'Bulli bai' which appeared on open source platform GitHub.

The Mumbai police had registered a First Information Report (FIR) against unidentified persons following complaints that doctored photographs of hundreds of Muslim women were uploaded for ‘auction' along with their photographs sourced without permission and doctored on the app. While there was no actual ‘auction’ or ‘sale', the purpose of the app seemed to be to humiliate and intimidate the targeted women, many of whom are vocal Muslim women who are active social media users.

The police had earlier claimed Singh had created a Twitter handle of the app and was the prime accused in the case. The Delhi police's special cell, which has also registered an FIR in the case, on January 6 arrested one Niraj Bishnoi from Assam in the case, and said he was the main creator of the app.