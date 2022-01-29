Budget 2022: PM Modi to virtually address BJP workers across India on February 2

The Union Budget 2022-23 will be presented in a paperless form. A ‘Union Budget Mobile App’ will also be launched by the government for hassle-free access of budget to MPs and the general public.

Ahead of the Union Budget 2022 session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) across the country on budget via video conferencing on February 2 at about 11 am. This comes as Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the 2022-23 Union Budget on Tuesday, February 1.

Sources privy to the development told ANI that the Prime Minister will speak about the Union Budget 2022 during his address. The preparations for the same are underway. It is being said that LED screens will be set up across several districts in the country for people to listen to the Prime Minister's address.

During Budget 2022-23 presentation, Sitharaman will try to address the challenges around life and livelihood posed by the aftermath of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Due to the concerns over the Omicron variant of COVID-19, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) recently cut the country's economic growth forecast to 9% for the current fiscal ending March 31.

PM Modi's address comes at a time when five states are going to polls next month. Uttar Pradesh is going for seven-phase assembly election from February 10, Manipur to go for two-phase election from February 27 and Punjab, Goa and Uttarakhand to face elections on February 14. The polling in Manipur on February 27 and March 3 will coincide with the fifth and sixth phase of Uttar Pradesh election. The counting of votes in all states will take place on March 10.