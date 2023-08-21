Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BJP's 'Cluster Bombing' Strategy: Targeting Victory in Madhya Pradesh Elections

    In a strategic move aimed at securing victory in the upcoming Madhya Pradesh elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has adopted what is being referred to as the 'cluster bombing' strategy. As the state gears up for the polls later this year, the BJP is determined to regain power by carefully selecting candidates based on a localized approach.
     

    First Published Aug 21, 2023, 2:01 PM IST

    Having previously secured 109 seats in the 2018 assembly elections, the BJP faced political shifts that led to its government's formation under the leadership of Shivraj Singh Chouhan. However, recent indications suggest a decline in Chouhan's popularity, leading to a challenging situation for the BJP. 

    To counter this, the party has embraced the innovative 'cluster bombing strategy' to make inroads. 

    With a total of 230 assembly constituencies at play, the BJP has already announced candidates for 39 of these positions. 

    To further bolster its election preparation, the party has tapped into the expertise of 230 MLAs hailing from neighbouring states such as Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, and Maharashtra. Each of these MLAs will be assigned to a specific constituency, where they will engage with local figures, experts, party workers, community leaders, and the general populace.

    Their objective is to deeply understand the sentiments of the people within these constituencies. 

    Through this process, they will gather insights on the performance of the incumbent BJP MLAs or candidates, identify the pressing needs and desires of the local population, and craft winning strategies for the party. A comprehensive report based on these findings will then be presented to the BJP's High Command.

    Ultimately, the High Command will utilize this report to make informed decisions about candidate selection and devise appropriate strategies for the constituencies where candidates have already been named. 

    The 'cluster bombing strategy' reflects the BJP's concerted effort to connect with the people at a grassroots level and tailor their electoral approach to the unique dynamics of each constituency.  As the Madhya Pradesh elections draw near, all eyes are on how this innovative strategy will unfold and potentially reshape the state's political landscape.

    Last Updated Aug 21, 2023, 2:15 PM IST
