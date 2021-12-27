BJP MP Tejasvi Surya withdraws controversial 'Hinduism revival' remarks after backlash

Bengaluru South BJP MP Tejasvi Surya once again grabbed attention after he said, "those Muslims, Christians and others who left Hinduism should be brought back to Hinduism.' Speaking at the event held at Udupi on Saturday, the MP also mentioned that in the idea of 'Akhanda Bharath' even Pakistan is included. The video clips of the event and his speeches are now going viral.

BJP's national youth wing chief and MP Tejasvi Surya opined that the only option left for Hindus to protect the religion is by reconverting those who left the mother religion. Speaking at the Udupi Sri Krishna Mutt's event, the leader also included Pakistan in his idea of 'Akhanda Bharath'.

Withdrawing his statement, Surya on Monday said that he “unconditionally” withdraws his remarks on the subject of ‘Hindu Revival in Bharat’ that he made a day earlier, as it has created an “avoidable controversy.”

The BJP MP, who is also the Yuva Morcha national president, had said at a valedictory event at Sri Krishna Mutt, “There are people who belonged to Hinduism but were converted to Islam or Christianity. It is our duty to bring these people back into the fold of Hinduism. Also, Hindus in Pakistan who were converted to Islam should be brought back into the fold."

The young MP also appealed to various mutts to set a yearly target to bring back those who left their parent religion. As per Surya, "those who have gone out of the Hindu fold must be brought back in whole, brought back to the mother faith and nothing else," said Surya in one of the viral video.

Surya addressing the gathering had also mentioned that "the result of Islamic invasion ended in Pakistan and Bangladesh and due to Christianity's invasion, even today ideas from other different countries -- secularism, communalism, macaulayism and colonialism came to India due to Christianity's influence. He contended that one must ask what is the connection between 'Hindu' revival and these factors and this will enable us to understand about the forces that have come to 'destroy' us. 'If we do not understand these, forget saving ourselves, we cannot think of revival," Surya stressed.

The speeches came just a few days after Karnataka cleared the anti-religious conversion bill in the Assembly amidst stiff opposition from Congress.

Carry swords and protect your religion: Raja Singh, BJP leader

Raja Singh, BJP leader from Telangana who was in Belagavi's Ganeshbagh area for 'BJP's Sneha Milana' event on Sunday made a controversial statement. He appealed to the Hindu community to carry the sword to protect the religion. He said to protect the religion, no politician will come forward but thousands of youth armed with swords will come forward.