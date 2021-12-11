Bipin Rawat helicopter crash: Mortal remains of six more defence personnel identified

Among the mortal remains identified, include four IAF and two Army personnel. Out of 14, 13 personnel were killed while Group Captain Varun Singh is critical and admitted in a military hospital in Bengaluru.

Six more defence personnel who were killed in an Indian Air Force chopper crash in Tamil Nadu on December 8, have been identified. Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat were also on board on the Mi-17V5 helicopter that took off from Sulur airbase to Wellington. Gen Rawat had to deliver a lecture at DSSC on the same day.

Among the mortal remains identified, include four IAF and two Army personnel. Out of 14, 13 personnel were killed while Group Captain Varun Singh is critical and admitted in a military hospital in Bangalore. Those whose remains are identified are Junior Warrant Officers Pradeep Arakkal, Rana Pratap Das, Wing Commander Prithvi Singh Chauhan, Squadron Leader Kuldeep Singh, Lance Naik B Sai Teja and Lance Naik Vivek Kumar.

“Positive identification” of the mortal remains of Lance Naik B Sai Teja and Lance Naik Vivek Kumar was done and were released to the family members a while ago, an official said. The remains of other soldiers are being transported and the last rites will be conducted with full military honours at their respective places. At Delhi Cantt-based Base Hospital, a wreath laying ceremony has been organised.

“The process of identification for remaining bodies are on,” the official said.

The remains will be handed over to the families once they are "positively identified", the officials said.

"The emotional well-being of family members is of the utmost importance to us. So we are taking forward the identification process, keeping in mind the sensitivities involved," said an official.

Prior to this, the remains of CDS Gen Rawat, his wife and his Defence Adviser Brigadier LS Lidder, were identified on the first day of the crash and were cremated with full military honours at Delhi's Brar Square Crematorium on December 10.

