  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bipin Rawat chopper crash: Brig Lidder killed in one of India’s biggest air accidents was due for promotion

    Chief of Defence Staff Gen Rawat, his wife Madhulika, Brig Lidder and 10 other armed forces personnel were among the killed in the chopper crash near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

    Bipin Rawat chopper crash: Brigadier Lidder killed in one of India's biggest air accidents was due for promotion-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 9, 2021, 5:41 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    A second-generation Army officer a decorated soldier, Brigadier Lakhwinder Singh Lidder who worked extensively on tri-services reforms as the defence assistant to CDS General Bipin Rawat was due for promotion soon. He was preparing for his next posting after serving as a key member in Gen Rawat's team for more than a year and was set to be promoted as Major General soon.

    Chief of Defence Staff Gen Rawat, his wife Madhulika, Brig Lidder and 10 other armed forces personnel were among the killed in the chopper crash near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, in one of the biggest air accidents in India in decades involving senior military officers.

    Bipin Rawat chopper crash: Brigadier Lidder killed in one of India's biggest air accidents was due for promotion-dnm

    Brig Lidder served extensively in counter-terror operations in Jammu and Kashmir and commanded a brigade along India's borders with China. A defence assistant to Gen Rawat, Brig Lidder played an important role in planning India's higher defence reforms under which an ambitious roadmap has been drawn to roll out tri-services theatre commands to ensure greater coordination among the Army, the Navy, and the Air Force.

    A recipient of the Sena Medal and Vishisht Seva Medal, Brig Lidder had his roots in Haryana's Panchkula and served as India's defence attached to Kazakhstan in his distinguished career. He was commissioned into 2 Jammu and Kashmir Rifles in December 1990, a battalion he later commanded.

    In a Twitter post, former Union Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore, who has served in the Army, described Brig Lidder as one of the “bravest officers”.

    Brig Lidder is survived by his wife and a daughter.

    Last Updated Dec 9, 2021, 5:41 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bipin Rawat chopper crash: Next 48 hours critical for lone survivor Gp Capt Varun Singh, shifted to Bengaluru-dnm

    Bipin Rawat chopper crash: Next 48 hours critical for lone survivor Gp Capt Varun Singh, shifted to Bengaluru

    Farmers call off protests; may resume agitation if government doesn't fulfill promises, farmers' protest-dnm

    Farmers call off protests; ‘may resume agitation if government doesn't fulfill promises’

    Delhi court: Low-intensity blast at Rohini court; explosive material found, 7 fire tenders on spot-dnm

    Chaos at Delhi court: Suspected tiffin bomb goes off; explosive material found, 7 fire tenders on spot

    Bhima Koregaon case: Lawyer-Activist Sudha Bharadwaj walks out of jail after spending 3 years behind bars-dnm

    Bhima Koregaon case: Lawyer-Activist Sudha Bharadwaj walks out of jail after spending 3 years behind bars

    Bipin Rawat demise: Frontrunners to fill in the big boots; Gen Mukund Naravane favourite for CDS post-dnm

    Bipin Rawat demise: Frontrunners to fill in the big boots; Gen Mukund Naravane favourite for CDS post

    Recent Stories

    Churuli Kerala High Court issues notice to Censor Board film director producers actors drb

    Churuli: Kerala High Court issues notice to Censor Board, film’s director, producers, actors

    Bipin Rawat chopper crash: Next 48 hours critical for lone survivor Gp Capt Varun Singh, shifted to Bengaluru-dnm

    Bipin Rawat chopper crash: Next 48 hours critical for lone survivor Gp Capt Varun Singh, shifted to Bengaluru

    Wikipedia co-founder Jimmy Wales announces auction of his first edit as NFT gcw

    Wikipedia co-founder Jimmy Wales announces auction of his first edit as NFT; triggers controversy

    Most tweeted actors in 2021: Sonu Sood, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and more ( List inside) RCB

    Most tweeted actors in 2021: Sonu Sood, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and more ( List inside)

    WhatsApp new multi-device feature is logging users out of linked devices gcw

    WhatsApp's new multi-device feature is logging users out of linked devices? Read more

    Recent Videos

    New variant found in India could be indigenous, has no serious impact on health: Dr CN Manjunath-ycb

    New variant found in India could be indigenous, has no serious impact on health: Dr CN Manjunath

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs JFC: Mumbai City will continue to play an attacking brand of football - Des Buckingham-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs JFC: "MCFC will continue to play an attacking brand of football" - Des Buckingham

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, HFC vs BFC: It was the worst first half in my time here at Bengaluru FC - Marco Pezzaiuoli-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, HFC vs BFC: "It was the worst first half in my time here at Bengaluru FC" - Marco Pezzaiuoli

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC Match Highlights (Game 22): Bartholomew Ogbeche helps HFC pile misery on BFC with 1-0 win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 22): Bartholomew Ogbeche helps HFC pile misery on BFC with 1-0 win

    Video Icon
    CDS Bipin Rawat helicopter crash: India's most senior General who died in service-dnm

    CDS Bipin Rawat helicopter crash: India’s most senior General who died in service

    Video Icon