Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin’s shelf life extension up to 12 months approved by CDSCO

Bharat Biotech's Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin's shelf life extension up to 12 months from the date of manufacture has been approved by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), the vaccine-maker said.

This approval of shelf life extension is based on the availability of additional stability data, which was submitted to CDSCO. With the shelf life extension, hospitals can now utilise the stock to avoid vaccine wastage, a press release said.

Covaxin is approved for use under the 28-day multi-dose vial policy from Drug Controller General of India and the WHO Emergency Use Listing (WHO EUL).

Covaxin Open Vial is stable at 2 to 8 degrees Celsius for 28 days and not required to be discarded immediately in a day or at the end of immunisation session.

Bharat Biotech said it believes in doing a bit for the environment. The multi-dose vial policy saves money for procurement agencies by reducing the cold chain logistics and management thereby reducing the carbon footprint, costs related to open vial wastage, cold chain distribution, cold chain storage and biomedical waste disposal among others.

Most importantly, we believe in being environmentally friendly by reducing the quantum of packing materials and single-use plastics that are utilised in vaccines manufacturing, storage, distribution and disposal, the company said.