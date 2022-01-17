Assembly Election 2022: EC allows essential service voters to exercise franchise using postal ballot

This is in addition to the already existing absentee voters’ categories, who on account of being on duty on the day of polls would not be able to be present in their respective polling stations.

The Election Commission of India has allowed employees of electricity department, BSNL, Railways, Post and Telegram, Doordarshan, All India Radio, health department in connection with Covid, Aviation, Fire services, Ambulance services, and authorised media persons to cast their votes through postal ballot facility, according to an official statement on Monday.

Other essential service voters who can also opt for the postal ballot facility include Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Food Corporation of India, All India Radio, Doordarshan, Post and Telegraph, Railways, BSNL, Power, Health, Fire Services and Civil Aviation employees in case they are on duty, reads the notification of the ECI.

Earlier, the Commission had allowed media persons and people above the age of 80, those with disability (more than 40 per cent) and Covid-19 patients to vote using postal ballots.

Meanwhile, postal voting centers (PVCs) will be open for up to three consecutive days in all the constituencies before the date fixed for state assembly polls. On each of the three days, the PVC will remain open from 9 am to 5pm, it said.

Any absentee voter wishing to vote using postal ballot has to make an application to the returning officer in Form-12D giving all requisite particulars and get the application verified by the nodal officer appointed by the organisation concerned. Such applications seeking postal ballot facility should reach the returning officer during the period between the date of announcement of election to five days following the date of notification of the election concerned.