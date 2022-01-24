Assembly Election 2022: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal launches AAP’s ‘Ek Mauka Kejriwal Ko’ campaign

He asked Delhiites to upload videos of the Delhi government’s good work on social media platforms.

Aam Aadmi Party supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday launched ‘Ek Mauka Kejriwal Ko’ campaign, ahead of the assembly elections in the states of Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa and Manipur.

“Ek Mauka Kejriwal Ko- We are starting this campaign from today...Delhi people can make videos telling people of other states about work done by AAP and appeal to them to give Kejriwal/AAP a chance, ahead of polls. Upload videos on good works of Delhi government and telling how you benefitted from it on Twitter, Instagram Facebook. Also WhatsApp people known to you in these states appealing them to give a chance to Kejriwal,” he said while launching the ‘Ek Mauka Kejriwal Ko’ campaign.

Kejriwal said his government has done a number of good works like providing free electricity and water, and asked Delhiites to urge voters in poll-bound Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Goa and Uttarakhand to give a chance to the AAP.

“You people are my assets, and your voice is most powerful. Please voice for AAP and help reach out to the masses,” Kejriwal said.

The AAP chief added that after polls, “I will have dinner with 50 Delhiites whose videos will go viral.”

He also urged his party workers to share such videos and make them viral on different social media platforms.

The five states going to polls are Manipur, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Goa.

The Election Commission (EC) of India on January 8 announced the legislative Assembly election schedule for five states – Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur from February 10 to March 7. The result will be out on March 10.