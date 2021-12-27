Anti-religious conversion bill is RSS agenda: Minister Eshwarappa makes shocking revelation

Karnataka's Panchayat Raj Minister KS Eshwarappa has stirred yet another controversy by openly claiming that the anti-religious conversion bill is an RSS concept and it is done to save 'Hindus' from illegal religious conversion.

After opposition leader, Siddaramaiah alleged that the anti-religious conversion bill is the brainchild of RSS organization which it got through BJP in Karnataka Assembly, Panchayat Raj Minister KS Eshwarappa on camera agreed to the fact.

In an authoritative voice, the Minister said, this bill is an RSS agenda and the agenda is to prevent illegal religious conversion and safeguard 'Hindu' culture. Immediately Siddaramaiah said he knew about and hence was objecting as the bill aims at targeting a particular section.

'Once our government comes to power, we will repeal this law. We will tear it,' said Siddaramaiah. Last week the Karnataka government had objected to the bill in the Assembly. But Law Minister J Madhuswamy exposed the Congress party's double standard after he pulled out a document passed by the Law Commission and signed by the then Law Minister TB Jayachandra.

The bill was actually prepared during Siddaramaiah's term as CM in 2016. The bill was passed amidst opposition. However, due to fewer BJP members in the Karnataka council, the bill could not be passed. CM Bommai said that the bill be passed in the next session in Council with BJP's own strength.

As per the provision of the bill, there is jail term and penalty for the guilty. Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra has claimed that the bill is not against any community but to protect Hindu religion from illegal religious conversion. Any person willing to convert has to declare before the district administration 60 days in advance. The Deputy Commissioner will also call for objections and in case of complaint can order a probe and the concerned officials will have to examine the case.

The Home Minister also said that once a person converts, the government's benefit will be stopped. And a person opting Islam or Christianity will be termed as minorities.