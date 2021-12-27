  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Anti-religious conversion bill is RSS agenda: Minister Eshwarappa makes shocking revelation

    Karnataka's Panchayat Raj Minister KS Eshwarappa has stirred yet another controversy by openly claiming that the anti-religious conversion bill is an RSS concept and it is done to save 'Hindus' from illegal religious conversion.

    Anti-religious conversion bill is RSS agenda: Minister Eshwarappa makes shocking revelation-ycb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bengaluru, First Published Dec 27, 2021, 5:55 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    After opposition leader, Siddaramaiah alleged that the anti-religious conversion bill is the brainchild of RSS organization which it got through BJP in Karnataka Assembly, Panchayat Raj Minister KS Eshwarappa on camera agreed to the fact.

    In an authoritative voice, the Minister said, this bill is an RSS agenda and the agenda is to prevent illegal religious conversion and safeguard 'Hindu' culture. Immediately Siddaramaiah said he knew about and hence was objecting as the bill aims at targeting a particular section.

    'Once our government comes to power, we will repeal this law. We will tear it,' said Siddaramaiah. Last week the Karnataka government had objected to the bill in the Assembly. But Law Minister J Madhuswamy exposed the Congress party's double standard after he pulled out a document passed by the Law Commission and signed by the then Law Minister TB Jayachandra.

    The bill was actually prepared during Siddaramaiah's term as CM in 2016. The bill was passed amidst opposition. However, due to fewer BJP members in the Karnataka council, the bill could not be passed. CM Bommai said that the bill be passed in the next session in Council with BJP's own strength.

    As per the provision of the bill, there is jail term and penalty for the guilty. Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra has claimed that the bill is not against any community but to protect Hindu religion from illegal religious conversion. Any person willing to convert has to declare before the district administration 60 days in advance. The Deputy Commissioner will also call for objections and in case of complaint can order a probe and the concerned officials will have to examine the case.

    The Home Minister also said that once a person converts, the government's benefit will be stopped. And a person opting Islam or Christianity will be termed as minorities.

    Last Updated Dec 27, 2021, 5:55 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    No question relook into night curfew or 50 per cent occupancy: Karnataka Minister Sudhakar-ycb

    No question relook into night curfew or 50 per cent occupancy: Karnataka Minister Sudhakar

    Goa Election 2022: CM Sawant accuses AAP, TMC of spreading banner pollution ahead of polls-dnm

    Goa Election 2022: CM Sawant accuses AAP, TMC of spreading ‘banner pollution’ ahead of polls

    Chandigarh Municipal Corporation Election: Huge boost for AAP as debutant bags 14 seats, BJP wins 12 Punjab Election 2022-dnm

    Chandigarh Municipal Corporation Election: Huge boost for AAP as debutant bags 14 seats, BJP wins 12

    Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's judicial custody extended further for 14 days-dnm

    Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh’s judicial custody extended further for 14 days

    Himachal Pradesh saw rapid transformation in last 4 years; our commitment is only for development: PM Modi-dnm

    Himachal Pradesh saw rapid transformation in last 4 years; our commitment is only for development: PM Modi

    Recent Stories

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Series 2021-22, Boxing Day Test: Day 2 washed out due to incessant rains-ayh

    India vs South Africa 2021-22, Boxing Day Test: Day 2 washed out due to incessant rains

    No question relook into night curfew or 50 per cent occupancy: Karnataka Minister Sudhakar-ycb

    No question relook into night curfew or 50 per cent occupancy: Karnataka Minister Sudhakar

    Haryana cabinet expansion on Tuesday oath ceremony around 4 pm gcw

    Haryana cabinet expansion on Tuesday; oath ceremony around 4 pm

    Goa Election 2022: CM Sawant accuses AAP, TMC of spreading banner pollution ahead of polls-dnm

    Goa Election 2022: CM Sawant accuses AAP, TMC of spreading ‘banner pollution’ ahead of polls

    Round-up 2021: Harbhajan Singh to AB de Villiers - 5 top cricketers who bid adieu to the game-ayh

    Round-up 2021: Harbhajan Singh to AB de Villiers - 5 top cricketers who bid adieu to the game

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs JFC Match Highlights (Game 41): Kerala Blasters, Jamshedpur FC play out 1-1 draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 41): Kerala Blasters, Jamshedpur FC play out 1-1 draw

    Video Icon
    Watch Hindu groups stop Christmas event in Karnataka, ask Christian school to put up Lord Shiva photo-ycb

    Watch: Hindu groups stop Christmas event in Karnataka, ask Christian school to put up Lord Shiva photo

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC: KBFC has to stay together with the force to continue - Ivan Vukomanovic on JFC clash-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: KBFC has to stay together with the force to continue - Ivan Vukomanovic on JFC clash

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, OFC vs FCG Match Highlights (Game 40): Odisha FC holds FC Goa 1-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 40): Odisha FC holds FC Goa 1-1

    Video Icon
    Ditch that straightener: 5 heat-free tips for straight hair - gps

    Ditch that straightener: 5 heat-free tips for straight hair

    Video Icon