Anti-conversion bill passed in Karnataka Asembly amid Opposition's objection

The much-hyped anti-conversion bill was passed in the Karnataka Assembly today. Speaker Vishveshware Hegde Kageri based on the popular voice passed the bill. The Opposition Congress raised an objection from the morning and fought hard to ensure to stop the government from passing the bill in the Assembly, but failed.

The Karnataka anti-religious conversion bill that was in talks for last several weeks was passed in Assembly amidst strong opposition today.

Speaker Vishveshware Hegde Kageri going by the popular voice vote from BJP passed the bill.

The Congress kept fighting from the beginning till the drop but the bill, with BJP having a majority, was passed. Earlier in the morning, the Congress was left red-faced after Law Minister JC Madhuswamy exposed the Congress party's double standard. He flashed the documents showing that the bill was actually proposed during Siddaramaiah's tenure as CM in 2016.

The bill had come through law commission and it also has the signature of former Law Minister TB Jayachandra. To which, Opposition leader Siddaramaiah told that the bill had never come before the Cabinet and it was not cleared then.