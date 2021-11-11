  • Facebook
    AAP files complaint against Kangana Ranaut for ‘India got real freedom in 2014’, seditious remark

    The Bollywood actor's comments on the freedom movement have stirred a row as she said Congress is an extension of British rule and India attained her 'real freedom' in 2014, apparently referring to the BJP coming to power in 2014.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Nov 11, 2021, 5:54 PM IST
    National executive chairman of the Aam Aadmi Party Preethi Menon submitted an application to the Mumbai Police today, seeking an FIR against Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut for her seditious remarks at a conclave where she was a guest speaker. A case has been registered against Kangana Ranaut for her reported remarks that India attained freedom in 2014 and what it got in 1947 was “alms”.

    The AAP strongly condemns the derogatory statement made by Ms Ranaut, claiming that India's independence of 1947 was "bheek" and not real independence, Menon said in a tweet.

    In another tweet, Ms Menon said they have submitted an application to the Mumbai Police, requesting action against Ms Ranaut for her "seditious and inflammatory statements", under Indian Penal Code Sections 504, 505 and 124A.

    The Bollywood actor's comments on the freedom movement have stirred a row as she said Congress is an extension of the British rule and India attained her 'real freedom' in 2014, apparently referring to the BJP coming to power in 2014.

    Earlier in the day, BJP Lok Sabha member Varun Gandhi also slammed Ms Ranaut for her remarks, and said it is an anti-national act and must be called out as such, PTI reported.

    He also posted a short clip of the actor's remarks during a new channel programme in which she is heard saying in Hindi, "That was not freedom but 'bheekh' (alms), and the freedom came in 2014."

    Last Updated Nov 11, 2021, 5:56 PM IST
