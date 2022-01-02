80% new Covid cases in Karnataka from Bengaluru, containment zone breach 100 mark

The latest bulletin from Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike has sent a warning signal for IT capital as it reported 810 new Covid cases when compared to the state's total of 1,033 cases. The palike also reported 2 Covid deaths on Saturday. According to the bulletin, due to rise in cases and Covid clusters, the BBMP has increased its containment zones to 110. The palike also has intensified daily testing capacity and imposed night curfew to contain the infection.

As per the commissioner of the municipality, Gaurav Gupta, the more number of these cases are found in apartment complexes as everyday around 5 cases are being reported from among apartment dwellers.

Following the spike and clusters, the BBMP has intensified its testing in Bommanahalli Zone and Mahadevapura Zone and few other vulnerable areas. As per reports, he has mentioned that the apartment dwellers here frequently travel abroad and other parts of the country for work purposes and thereby expose themselves to risk.

As per the data, the BBMP has put 110 areas in the Containment Zone list and most of it comprises apartment complexes. Bommanahalli Zone has 35 containment areas while Mahadevapura Zone has 23. Similarly, South Zone has 15, East 12, Yelahanka 11 and West Zone has 10 containment areas.

Although there is a spike in cases as the daily testing has increased to 60,000 from 40,000, the palike's health department claims that the cases are not serious and most of it is asymptomatic. Out of these many cases, only 7 required hospital admission. Keeping the experts' warning in mind, to blunt the spread, the virus, the palike is taking enough measures like screening of passengers from. Kerala and Maharashtra and subjecting, screening international passengers at the airport.