    6 JeM terrorists killed, one cop injured in south Kashmir in two separate encounters

    A gunfight broke in Kulgam district and the other in Anantnag district, both in south Kashmir.

    6 terrorists killed, one cop injured in south Kashmir in two separate encounters - ADT
    Team Newsable
    Srinagar, First Published Dec 30, 2021, 9:36 AM IST
    On Thursday morning, six terrorists affiliated with proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), along with two Pakistani nationals, have been killed in two separate encounters in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag and Kulgam districts, the police officials said.

    Kashmir Zone Police tweeted quoting Kashmir's inspector general Vijay Kumar, "6 terrorists of proscribed outfit JeM killed in two separate encounters (Anantnag & Kulgam). 4 among the killed terrorists have been identified so far as 2 Pakistani & 2 local terrorists. Identification of the other 2 terrorists is being ascertained."

    The officials informed that one gunfight broke out in Kulgam district and the other in Anantnag district, both in south Kashmir.

    Security forces received a tip about the presence of terrorists in Mirhama area of Kulgam district. Acting on the tip, they conducted a search operation and launched a cordon. When the forces were conducting searches in the area, they were fired upon by the hiding terrorists, they added.

    The official said forces retaliated, following a gunfight in which three terrorists were killed.

    Officials further added that the other gunfight took place in the Nowgam Shahabad area of Dooru in neighbouring Anantnag. A policeman was injured, and was shifted to hospital. 

    Last Updated Dec 30, 2021, 9:45 AM IST
