    5.5 magnitude earthquake hits China's Yunnan province, 22 injured

    The earthquake struck at around 3:02 pm, and its epicenter was about 60 km away from the nearest township of Yongning

    Team Newsable
    Beijing, First Published Jan 2, 2022, 7:02 PM IST
    On Sunday, a 5.5 magnitude earthquake struck the county of Ninglang in southwest China's Yunnan Province and left 22 people injured, said local authorities.

    The earthquake struck at around 3:02 pm, and its epicenter was about 60 km away from the nearest township of Yongning, reported state-run Xinhua news agency.

    The Ninglang publicity department reported that several fallen tiles from the village dwellings could be spotted at the scene. The report read, an affected area with a seismic intensity of over six degrees spans 1,389 square km, an area with 24,000 inhabitants.

    The fire brigade in Ninglang has sent four vehicles and 15 people to the epicenter to examine the disaster. A 60-member search and rescue team has also been assembled and dispatched.

