2008 Mumbai terror attacks: India summons Pakistani diplomat, delivers strong message

India on Friday summoned a senior official from Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi and handed over a note verbale, reiterating to Islamabad that it needed to conduct an expeditious trial in the Mumbai terror attacks case.

In its note verbale, the External Affairs ministry asked the Imran Khan government to abide by its commitment to not allow territories under its control for terrorism against India. The development comes on the 13th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terrorist attacks in which 166 people from 15 countries were killed.

In the operations, Indian forces gunned down nine out of ten terrorists who sneaked into Mumbai and carried out terror strikes at several locations in the country's financial capital. The forces managed to capture alive a terrorist, Ajmal Kasab, who was later hanged to death in 2012. In a statement, the external affairs ministry said that 14 other countries lost their nationals in these attacks.

Indian Missions in these countries are organizing memorial events remembering the victims, both national and foreign, reminding the world of the continuing global threat of terrorism, the MA said, adding that senior government representatives from the host governments, family members of victims and survivors will be participating in these solemn events.

Expressing deep anguish over the delay in justice to the victims of these attacks, the ministry said even after 13 years of dastardly attacks the families from 15 countries still await closure, with Pakistan showing little sincerity in bringing the perpetrators to justice.

Reiterating that the 26/11 terrorist attack was planned, executed and launched from Pakistani territory, the MEA further said a former Pakistan Prime Minister had gone on record and admitted that the terrorists were sent from Pakistan's soil.

New Delhi has called upon the Pakistani government to give up its double standards and to expeditiously bring the perpetrators of the horrific attack to justice. This is not just a matter of Pakistan's accountability to the families of the innocent victims who fell to terrorists, but also an international obligation, the ministry said, adding that the Indian government will continue to make every effort to seek justice for the families of the victims and the martyrs.

