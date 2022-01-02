13 students test positive for COVID-19 in J&K university, campus shut

In the Katra region of Jammu and Kashmir, 13 students tested positive for coronavirus at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University. This event called for a closure of the university campus by the District Magistrate.



The Chief Medical Officer of Reasi of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi said the students took the Covid-19 tests on December 31, 2021.



While examining, the reports showed 13 students were infected with the coronavirus. The district Raisi reported 13 Covid-19 cases on Saturday.



For the safety of other students on the campus, Reasi District Magistrate Charandeep Singh advised the university management to shut the campus till further notification.



On Saturday, Jammu and Kashmir recorded 169 fresh Covid-19 cases, Jammu with 68 cases, and Kashmir with 101, reported by the J&K government. 107 patients recovered and were discharged from the hospital the same day. The Union Territory on Saturday recorded two deaths due to Covid-19. The J&K government reported a total of 1397, active cases which are 470 in Jammu and 927 cases in Kashmir.