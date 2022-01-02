  • Facebook
    1 woman MP part of 31-member panel to examine raise legal age of marriage bill

     The bill navigated by the Women and Child Development Ministry aims to raise the legal age of marriage of women from 18 years to 21 years.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 2, 2022, 6:20 PM IST
    The appointed parliamentary board to examine the bill which seeks to raise the legal age of women for marriage from 18 to 21 years includes one woman MP out of 31 associates.

    The Prohibition of Child Marriage (Amendment) Bill, was introduced in Lok Sabha during the winter season and was referred to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth, and Sports.

    The bill navigated by the Women and Child Development Ministry aims to raise the legal age of marriage from 18 to 21 years.  

    The list present on the Rajya Sabha website shows, TMC MP Sushmita Dev is the only woman amongst the 31 members, headed by senior BJP leader Vinay Sahasrabuddhe.

    While connecting with Dev, she replied, it would have been better if more women MPs would have been a part of this panel. Dev, while talking to PTI said, "I wish there were more women MPs in the committee but having said that, we will make sure all interest groups are heard."

    In addition to the reaction, NCP MP Supriya Sule said, there should have been more women MPs in the panel which will deliberate on issues related to women. She added, the chairman who leads the panel has the power to invite people for a brief discussion, he can invite other women MPs.

    The Department-Related Standing Committees are permanent, however, the joint and elected committees are constituted from time to time to handle the bills and relevant subjects of various ministries. Such panels are formed by both houses (Lok and Rajya Sabha). The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth, and Sports is a Rajya Sabha administered committee.

    Committees formed by the Lok Sabha have more members from the lower house, while panels formed by Rajya Sabha have more representation from the Upper House. Parties nominate members based on their strength in the house.

    The law would be applied to all communities in India and once passed, will replace the existing marriage and personal laws. The legal age of marriage for women was raised by the central government at the suggestion of the Jaya-Jaitly Committee that was constituted by the WCD minister in June 2020.

    Last Updated Jan 2, 2022, 6:20 PM IST
