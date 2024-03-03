Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Xiaomi's HyperOS rollout to begin from April for THESE devices: Is your phone eligible?

    Xiaomi renames its software interface HyperOS in an effort to reach a wider audience than only smartphones. In March, a number of Redmi models including the Xiaomi 12 Pro will get HyperOS in India. The Xiaomi 14 is expected to release in India shortly and boasts cutting-edge features and remarkable specs.
     

    Xiaomi HyperOS rollout to begin from April for THESE devices: Is your phone eligible gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 3, 2024, 4:11 PM IST

    With intentions to expand its application beyond smartphones to other platforms, Xiaomi has rebranded its whole software ecosystem and unveiled HyperOS as the new name for its software interface running on Android.

    Subsequent months, spanning April through June, promise an expansive rollout, embracing devices such as the Mi 11 Ultra, Xiaomi 11T Pro, Mi 11X, 11i HyperCharge, Mi 11 Lite, 11i, Mi 10, Pad 5, Redmi K50i, Redmi 13C series, Redmi 12, Redmi 11 Prime 5G, and the Redmi Note 11 series.

    Amidst the excitement, Xiaomi has announced that the Xiaomi 14 would soon be available in India, ushering in a new age of creativity and technical advancement. Specifications and price for the Xiaomi 14 series in India are yet unknown, but information from its Chinese version offers some idea of what it could have to offer.

    The alluring 6.36-inch 1.5K LTPO OLED display on the Chinese version of the Xiaomi 14 has a 120Hz refresh rate and a stunning maximum brightness of 3,000 nits. A complex triple rear camera arrangement co-engineered with Leica, consisting of a 50MP main sensor with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and a Leica Summilux optical lens, in addition to a 50MP telephoto lens and a 50MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, further improves imaging capabilities. A 32MP front-facing camera caters to selfie aficionados.

    The Xiaomi 14 is powered by a powerful 4610 mAh battery that also supports 50W wireless charging and 90W wired fast charging. The Xiaomi 14 is a smartphone that is set to revolutionize the smartphone market in India. It comes in four eye-catching color variations: Jade Green, Black, White, and Snow Mountain Pink. All of these color versions harmoniously combine style and substance.

    Last Updated Mar 3, 2024, 4:11 PM IST
