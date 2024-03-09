X rolls out ‘Articles’ to allow users post long-form content; Know all about it

Twitter began working on longer-form posts even before Elon Musk took over the company. In 2022, Twitter showed off “Notes” an early version of the longer form posts in a bid to lure newsletter writers and other creators.

A new tool for journalists and content creators has been released by X, formerly known as Twitter. Users may now post long-form articles on the site with the help of a new feature called articles. This new function is presently accessible to Premium+ subscribers and verified organizations.

X posted on the site, saying, "Today, we are excited to announce Articles, a new way to write and share long-form content with your followers on X." The feature has introduced a basic text-editing interface on the platform, which can be accessed “by selecting Articles in the sidebar on web”.

Many formatting choices, such as bullet points, numbered lists, bold, italic, and strikethrough text, are also included with Article Composer. Furthermore, users have the ability to use pictures and videos to improve their narrative and aesthetic appeal.

To compose an article, visit the Articles tab in the side navigation on x.com, click write and then publish when you’re ready. Your article will then be live on your profile on the Articles tab. You can also edit the article after publishing, and even delete is altogether, the social media network added.

Similar to standard X posts, published articles may be accessible on users' profiles and followers' timelines through the new Articles page. The "longer posts" function provided to premium users presently has a character restriction of over 25,000 characters in articles. Articles will also have a distinctive style and symbol to help readers quickly identify them from other postings.

